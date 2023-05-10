Signing

The Paducah Tilghman wrestling team rallies around their teammate Kendra Johnston who signed her Letter of Intent to continue wrestling at University of the Cumberlands.

 JARED JENSEN |The Sun

Kendra Johnston has made history at Paducah Tilghman High School as she quickly made a name for herself as a female wrestler. The two-time Kentucky State Girls Wrestling Champion and two-time All-American signed a Letter of Intent on Tuesday afternoon to continue her wrestling career at University of the Cumberlands.

She made history as Tilghman’s first ever state state champion and the first girl wrestler to sign a wrestling scholarship for college, as well as the first female All-American.

