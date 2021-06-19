The 2021 Marshall County boys track and field team had a season to remember. Their third-place finish at the state meet in Lexington on June 12 was the program’s best ever, leaving head coach Andrew Johnston “still kind of in shock” nearly a week later.
“We had high hopes last year, and to have that season taken away (due to COVID), the guys were extremely focused throughout the whole year this year. They stayed hungry and focused, and we went in there with a plan, and they executed,” Johnston told The Sun on Thursday. “I couldn’t be more proud of them. To see two years worth of work come to fruition was extremely enjoyable.”
That third-place finish was highlighted by four state championships. Those came courtesy of juniors Will Davis (400 meter dash), Cade Flatt (800 meter run) and Ben Fiser (discus) and the 4x400 meter relay team of Davis, Flatt, senior Isaiah Kirby and sophomore Preston Lamb.
Davis set a new school record in the 400 meters with a time of 48.11 seconds, and Flatt won the 800 meters by almost six seconds, posting a time of 1:51.89. Those two state champs joined Kirby and Lamb for the 4x400 relay and finished in a school-record time of 3:21.80, which was almost two seconds ahead of second place and roughly six seconds better than their mark at regionals.
“That 4x400 team was unbelievable,” Johnston said. “We knew we had pieces, and we thought we could do it. But for us to win that in the fashion we did, I was just blown away. It’s a testament to the kids. It couldn’t have happened to a better group of kids.”
Johnston said that group was especially motivated to send Kirby out on a high note in what was the final race of his high school career.
“Going into that race, Will and Cade both said, ‘We’re doing this for this guy (Kirby).’ And Preston jumped on board and said, ‘Let’s go do it,’ ” he said. “Kirby has been a relay guy since day one, so we’re definitely going to miss him.”
The Marshals’ fourth state championship came courtesy of Fiser, who posted a distance of 160-1 in the discus throw to win by 4 feet. Fiser, who had been battling an ankle injury, also competed in the shot put, placing fifth with a distance of 51-1.25. Senior Chase Thompson joined Fiser in each of those events, placing seventh in the shot put (48-2.25) and 21st in the discus throw (104-0).
Sophomore Cole Mills (18th in high jump) and junior Kian Court (21st in 300 meter hurdles) rounded out the eight-man Marshal contingent in Lexington.
“Cole jumped in for the last three-quarters of the season. He’s a basketball kid, but he got his feet wet with the high jump and really enjoyed it. I know he’s a little disappointed with his performance, but he’s already reached out and expressed interest in next year and being bought in. So I’m excited to have him back,” Johnston said. “And Kian is a soccer and tennis guy that came out last year and didn’t get to have a season, but he has made huge strides this year. He ran super competitively, and I’m super proud of him.”
Overall, Johnston described 2021 as a banner season for the Marshals track and field team. To have just eight athletes tally enough points (46) for a third-place finish at state — and to bring home four state titles — was amazing, he said. It all culminated with a team get-together Wednesday night, which proved to be a special time for all involved.
“The camaraderie with everybody still riding the momentum is special,” Johnston said. “There’s something special about seeing 30 guys hanging out. They don’t always get to do that at practice because we’re so spread out with all the different events, so seeing them come together was amazing. The culture is great right now. There’s just so much momentum, and I think it’s going to ride us into next season and hopefully we can go back to state and turn some more heads.”
