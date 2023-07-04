While some high school student-athletes utilize the two-week dead period to relax with friends and family, others keep busy and buckle down. The latter is what upcoming McCracken County senior Claire Johnson focused on.

Over the weekend Johnson announced via Twitter that she has committed to play college basketball at Samford University. The McCracken County leader had her fair share of schools to choose from including Murray State, UT Martin, Eastern Kentucky and others.

