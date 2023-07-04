While some high school student-athletes utilize the two-week dead period to relax with friends and family, others keep busy and buckle down. The latter is what upcoming McCracken County senior Claire Johnson focused on.
Over the weekend Johnson announced via Twitter that she has committed to play college basketball at Samford University. The McCracken County leader had her fair share of schools to choose from including Murray State, UT Martin, Eastern Kentucky and others.
“I’ve talked to a lot of great schools and I’ve had a lot of great opportunities which I’m thankful for,” Johnson said. “But Samford was the one that stuck out to me the most. It has great people. I love the coaches and girls that I’ve met so far and of course the academic side of things is also really important to me.”
Johnson enters her senior year coming off of an impressive personal and team performance in the 2022-23 season. She put up 17 points per game for 630 season points while shooting 61.1% from the floor. The Lady Mustangs finished the season with an impressive 35-3 season and capped off the year with a State Championship appearance where they finished runners-up.
Now that her decision has been made, Johnson says a weight has been lifted off of her shoulders and she can focus on the upcoming basketball season.
“It makes it a lot easier and it’s now one less thing that I have to worry about,” Johnson said. “I can focus on my game and just talk to the one school that I’m going to spend my next four years at.”
Before that four years begins though, Johnson and the Lady Mustangs of McCracken County have their eyes on a repeat trip to the State Championship game at Rupp Arena.
As for her future team, the Samford Bulldogs put on a 13-17 campaign including a 7-7 conference record in the Southern Conference this past season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.