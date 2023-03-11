LEXINGTON -- When it comes to McCracken County Lady Mustang basketball, you never know which of their many stars is going to take control. Their plethora of double-digit scorers have taken turns leading their team to victories throughout the season. But, on Saturday afternoon it was junior Claire Johnson's turn.

Johnson led the Lady Mustangs to a 57-40 win over Henderson County in their semifinal matchup of the 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena, controlling 25 points. She also added five rebounds, three steals and two assists to her stat sheet.

