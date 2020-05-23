Former Murray State point guard and Hopkinsville High School football and basketball standout Jalen Johnson has a new home.
According to multiple sources on Thursday, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound sophomore — now a guard at John A. Logan Community College — has committed to the Horizon League’s University of Illinois-Chicago Flames.
Johnson started 33 games for the Vols last season, averaging 9.3 ppg on 43.6% shooting from the field, 42% shooting from the arc, and 83% shooting from the charity stripe. He also chipped in 2.2 rpg and 1.4 apg for a team that went 28-5 and was bound for the NJCAA Tournament before the coronavirus closed the season.
UIC went 18-17 last season and 10-8 in the Horizon League — then marched all the way to a stunning Horizon League Tournament championship appearance after beating No. 9 seed IUPUI, No. 5 seed Youngstown State and No. 1 seed Wright State, before falling to No. 2 seed Northern Kentucky in the title game, 71-62.
Johnson has at least two years of eligibility remaining.
