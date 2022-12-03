Johnson

McCracken County’s Claire Johnson makes her way down the floor with the Henderson defense on her tail in one of Johnson’s many fast break layups in the Lady Mustangs 85-70 win on Friday night. Johnson finished the night with 34 points, 10 rebounds, nine steals and seven assists.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The competition was turned up for the second game of the season for the McCracken County Lady Mustangs on Friday night. They hosted the Henderson County Lady Colonels in Strawberry Hills Arena and put up an 85-70 win.

While the Lady Mustangs are known for their suffocating, full-court press defense, they aren’t as known for having to play against that same defense. Henderson County came out on Friday night ready to dish out what they were being given, the only difference was the Lady Mustangs played through better than their opponents.

