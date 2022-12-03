The competition was turned up for the second game of the season for the McCracken County Lady Mustangs on Friday night. They hosted the Henderson County Lady Colonels in Strawberry Hills Arena and put up an 85-70 win.
While the Lady Mustangs are known for their suffocating, full-court press defense, they aren’t as known for having to play against that same defense. Henderson County came out on Friday night ready to dish out what they were being given, the only difference was the Lady Mustangs played through better than their opponents.
“We had to play for four quarters because Henderson’s level of intensity was up there and we had to match it,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. “There were times we were up by 25 or more points, then you look up and we were only up 18. So we had to sustain and keep our pressure and attack offensively against the full court, because if not they would be coming right back at us.”
A strong component in that offensive and defensive success was from junior Claire Johnson who had just shy of a triple-double on the night. She led the game with 34 points, the majority coming from fast-break layups and also battled for rebounds on both sides of the floor to secure the double-double with 10 boards. Johnson also got sneaky on defense, interrupting passes for nine steals and sharing the offensive love with seven assists.
Upon learning of her double-double, near triple-double performance Johnson posted on twitter, “I had a lot of fun tonight with my girls!”
Sivills said that Johnson’s performance on Friday night is a big reason why the junior already has multiple D1 offers and was ranked in the top 20 players across the state in the Courier Journals preseason rankings.
“She (Claire) has a tenacity about her that puts her all over the floor,” Sivills said. “Not just the points, but the deflections, drawing the defense and making the easy bounce pass for the score. That’s why she’s one of the top players in the state of Kentucky.”
McCracken opened up with a 9-0 run that quickly built to 13-2 thanks to many fast break points courtesy of that full-court pressure. Henderson would do just as Sivills said and fight back to but that deficit down and was able to close out the opening quarter 22-11.
By halftime, the Lady Mustangs had built a 43-27 lead with Johnson at 17 points, while senior Destiny Thomas had 10 on her way to a 23-point performance.
The second half was where the Lady Colonels picked up their defensive pressure. That didn’t keep the home team keeping up with their offensive ways, but with that added defensive pressure came many trips to the free throw line, where McCracken also shined. They knocked down 20 or their 27 shots from the charity stripe.
With one more quarter to play, McCracken County led 66-46 and closed out the evening 85-70.
Next to the 34 points from Johnson and 23 points from Thomas, Mikee Buchanan posted an 18 point performance, Caroline Sivills tallied six, Briley Benton had three and Jordan Bufford had one.
McCracken County (2-0) turns right back around on Saturday morning to hit the road to take on Meade County (2-0) in the Independence Back Tip-Off Classic.
