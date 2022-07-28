When high school sports aren’t in their active seasons, many student-athletes will play for travel teams. For McCracken County’s Claire Johnson and Calloway County’s Sayler Lowe, the off-season travel ball summer has been quite the success.
The two First Region athletes play for the Nike 16U EYBL, one of 32 teams in the Kentucky Premier League. Over the weekend Johnson, Lowe and their teammates won the 2024 Aqua Platinum Division Championship, the highest and most elite level of play in the Kentucky Premier League.
Not only do these leagues give players more opportunity to play the sports that they love year-round, but they also play consistently topnotch talent that they might not play against on a nightly basis in high school.
Johnson has been a critical part of the McCracken County Lady Mustangs team since her eighth grade year in the 2019-20 season. Most recently, she averaged 13.5 points per game to total 115 points in helping the Lady Mustangs to a successful 31-2 season.
When asked about how playing summer basketball prepares her for the high school season Johnson had nothing but positive things to say about her progress.
“It helps a lot because you get to play with and against future college players,” Johnson said. “The speed of the game and the skill and size of the players is on another level. You have to find ways to help your team other than just scoring, so I bring energy on defense and look to assist the ball more.”
McCracken County competed at a high level themselves this past season, playing top-5 teams from the state of Kentucky and surrounding states, so Johnson is not only used to playing against top talent, but playing with top talent. But she said playing at this stage in front of college coaches and in the championship game made things more exciting.
“Being able to play in front of college coaches every game is fun,” Johnson said. “We went into the game with nothing to lose and just wanting to compete, being able to make it there and come out with a win was really exciting.”
Lowe, while in the early stages of her high school basketball career, is already making a name for herself at Calloway County High School. In her eighth grade year, last year with the Calloway County Lady Lakers she led her team with 161 points for an average of 15.8 points per game. She helped the young Lady Laker team to an 11-16 record last season and with the experience she has faced this summer in the Kentucky Premier League, the upcoming seasons should be even better.
“Playing against girls who are stronger and more experienced on the floor than I am for starters makes me a better player,” Lowe said. “It gives me a real life look at what playing at a high level of basketball outside of high school is like.”
Although just a freshman, Lowe understands the importance of playing at the highest level she can against the best competition she can play against. A win at one of the highest levels in the Kentucky Premier League put that into perspective for her.
“It was an exciting experience; I’m so humbled to get the opportunity to play in a game with this many future college athletes,” Lowe said. “It gives me an idea of what to look forward to and build on.”
Now that summer is winding down and the first day of school is right around the corner, these two will get back to work with their respective high school teams.
They will go from being teammates with the same goal, to opponents with the same goal, that goal being a First Region Championship. Calloway County and McCracken County are even set to face off against each other on Dec. 6.
