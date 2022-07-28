Kentucky Premier

Sayler Lowe (11) and Claire Johnson (22) won a championship over the summer with their Kentucky Premier League team, Nike 16U EYBL.

 COURTESY OF CLAIRE JOHNSON

When high school sports aren’t in their active seasons, many student-athletes will play for travel teams. For McCracken County’s Claire Johnson and Calloway County’s Sayler Lowe, the off-season travel ball summer has been quite the success.

The two First Region athletes play for the Nike 16U EYBL, one of 32 teams in the Kentucky Premier League. Over the weekend Johnson, Lowe and their teammates won the 2024 Aqua Platinum Division Championship, the highest and most elite level of play in the Kentucky Premier League.

