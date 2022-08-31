Buchanan

Murray State's John Buchanan carded a new course best at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray. He shot an 11-under-par 60 on Sunday in an important qualifying round for the Racers.

PHOTO COURTESY OF DAVE WINDER/MSU Athletics

When Murray State’s John Buchanan teed off Sunday in an important team qualifying round for the Racers’ men’s team, his approach was the usual shot-by-shot and hole-by-hole focus. Players call it “staying in the moment”.

However, this time Buchanan’s round was a historic one that Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, hasn’t seen in 15 years. A senior from Hopkinsville, he carded an 11-under-par 60 which topped the former course record of 61, set by Mark Brant during an MSU team qualifying round in 2007.

