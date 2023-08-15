Boater Cole Jezek of Salem, Illinois, caught a five-bass limit weighing 12 pounds, seven ounces on Saturday to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) Presented by T-H Marine on the Ohio River at Paducah Presented by FVP. The tournament was the season’s fourth event for the BFL Illini Division. Jezek earned $10,296, including the lucrative $7,000 Phoenix MLF Contingency Bonus for his victory.

“I had checked some stuff out the day before, so I headed up the Tennessee River,” Jezek said. “I had won this event there in 2014, so I had a gut feeling with the amount of current that was running that I knew where I wanted to start.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In