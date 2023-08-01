Jeff Bidwell

Jeff Bidwell

 Courtesy of MSU Athletics

Murray State Athletics introduced Jeff Bidwell as the new radio voice of Racers men’s basketball Friday at the annual Racer Hoopalooza celebration at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.

In his 25th year in sports media, Bidwell takes over for Neal Bradley who retired in April after 31 seasons on Murray State men’s basketball radio.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In