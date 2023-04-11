Murray State’s Jay Nimmo became the individual champion Sunday at the Hoosier Collegiate, hosted by Indiana University at the PFAU Course in Bloomington.
Nimmo, who placed second last week at the Bellarmine event in Louisville, beat an outstanding field of 78 players. He tamed the PFAU Course with rounds of 70-72-69=211, which made for a 1-shot win over Indiana’s Thomas Hursey who scored 71-72-69=212.
The first individual champion for the Racers since Austin Knight won the TSU Big Blue Invitational in 2021 at The Hermitage in Nashville, Tennessee, Nimmo now has his first collegiate victory. He also becomes MSU’s second all-time winner of an event hosted by a Power-5 conference team. The first was Bruce Douglass, who scored 69-66-72=207 to win the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge in 1974.
Nimmo’s win fueled the Racers to get a fifth-place showing in Bloomington on rounds of 300-301-298=899. MSU competed well with the other three Missouri Valley Conference teams in the event as they finished just behind Valparaiso (889) in third place and Illinois State (896) in fourth and bested Southern Illinois (913) who placed 11th.
The Racers get their first experience at the MVC Championship when the event is staged in Coal Valley, Illinois (April 23-25) at Oakwood Country Club.
Walker Beck gave the Racers a 19th-place finish on rounds of 74-74-76=224.
The Racers have one more event before The Valley championship when they play in the Wright State Invitational (April 16-17) at Heatherwoode Golf Club in Springboro, Ohio.
PFAU Course — Bloomington, Ind.
Final Scores
5 Murray State 300 301 298 899
1 Jay Nimmo (1) 70 72 69 211
T19 Walker Beck (4) 74 74 76 224
T59 Trey Lewis (2) 78 78 79 235
T73 Jakob Wellman (3) 78 87 76 241
T73 Carson Holmes (5) 87 77 77 241
