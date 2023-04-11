Jay Nimmo

Murray State’s Jay Nimmo took first place over the weekend in the Hoosier Collegiate at Indiana University. His three-round score of 211 gave him the 1-shot lead and helped the Racers to a fifth-place team finish.

 Photo by MSU Athletics

Murray State’s Jay Nimmo became the individual champion Sunday at the Hoosier Collegiate, hosted by Indiana University at the PFAU Course in Bloomington.

Nimmo, who placed second last week at the Bellarmine event in Louisville, beat an outstanding field of 78 players. He tamed the PFAU Course with rounds of 70-72-69=211, which made for a 1-shot win over Indiana’s Thomas Hursey who scored 71-72-69=212.

