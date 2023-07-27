Jeff Jackson

The Missouri Valley Conference announce Tuesday that the board of directors had voted to reward commissioner Jeff Jackson a five-year contract.

The Missouri Valley Conference Board of Directors has voted to reward MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson with a five-year contract that extends through June 30, 2028. Jackson’s tenure as the league’s 10th Commissioner began July 1, 2021.

“We are happy and excited to have Jeff with us for another five years,” President Jose’ Padilla of Valparaiso, the Chair of the MVC Board of Directors said. “He’s already demonstrated game-changing leadership in only his first two years. We anticipate seeing more of that as he cements the MVC presence and prestige as one of the nation’s top athletic conferences.”

