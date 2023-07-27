The Missouri Valley Conference Board of Directors has voted to reward MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson with a five-year contract that extends through June 30, 2028. Jackson’s tenure as the league’s 10th Commissioner began July 1, 2021.
“We are happy and excited to have Jeff with us for another five years,” President Jose’ Padilla of Valparaiso, the Chair of the MVC Board of Directors said. “He’s already demonstrated game-changing leadership in only his first two years. We anticipate seeing more of that as he cements the MVC presence and prestige as one of the nation’s top athletic conferences.”
His impact on the Conference has been substantial.
In his first year, the MVC added three members — Belmont, UIC, and Murray State — expanding the Conference to 12 members for the first time in the MVC’s 117-year history. At no other time had the MVC added more than two institutions in a calendar year.
His experience as both an administrator and long-time basketball coach has equipped Jackson with a unique perspective as the league navigates through a tumultuous time in college athletics.
In addition to conference expansion, Jackson spearheaded the inception of conference guidance on NIL (Name, Image, Likeness), expanded the league’s linear television package, enhanced student-athlete experience at MVC championships with new initiatives, introduced student-athlete involvement in the league meeting structure, revamped the conference constitution, and with his guidance, the MVC also established a Sports Medicine Committee.
