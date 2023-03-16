After graduation from Paducah Tilghman High School later this spring, Jack Butts will take his golf talents to Centre College in Danville, Ky.
The senior signed his Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career as a Colonel on Wednesday afternoon joined by family, friend, teammates and coaches.
Butts joins older sister Margaret Butts as well as friend and fellow golfer Ellie Roof who will also graduate this spring from St. Mary High School.
“I chose Centre because my sister is there and we’ve always wanted to play together,” Butts said. “The guys on the golf team I really related perfectly with, when I went up there for my overnight it was a great time with all of them.”
The Blue Tornado golfer had quite a senior season starting off with a pair of First place wins on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour before the high school season began. He made it to the state tournament for the first time his senior year and looks to continue his success at the next level.
“Jack is just a hard worker,” PTHS head coach Brett Larimer said. “One thing we’ve always said is school comes first. It’s student-athlete, not athlete-student and Jack took that to heart. He’s a fantastic student and Centre College is really going to get and excellent player, an excellent student, but better than that — a fine young man.”
“I’m really excited to sign with Centre this year and can’t wait to see what the future holds,” Butts said.
