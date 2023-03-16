Jack Butts Signing

Paducah Tilghman senior golfer Jack Butts signed his Letter of Intent to play golf at the collegiate level at Centre College on Wednesday afternoon. Pictured from left to right: Todd Trimble (Golf Instructor), Todd Butts (Father), Jack Butts, Kelly Butts (Mother) and Brett Larimer (PTHS Coach).

 JARED JENSEN | The Sun

After graduation from Paducah Tilghman High School later this spring, Jack Butts will take his golf talents to Centre College in Danville, Ky.

The senior signed his Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career as a Colonel on Wednesday afternoon joined by family, friend, teammates and coaches.

