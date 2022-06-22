While a lot of people book tee times at golf courses around western Kentucky for a causal round of golf, people like upcoming Paducah Tilghman High School senior Jack Butts books tee times to improve his game and get ready for the upcoming high school golf season. While he isn’t able to officially practice with his fellow teammates due to KHSAA off season rules, he is still able to practice daily and enter to play in local tournaments.
Butts has already played in a handful of tournaments this summer, taking home high marks in several of them. Most recently the senior traveled to Atlanta, GA to compete in the Atlanta Summer Junior Open where he took first place, carding a 12-over-par, 156 through two rounds of play.
“The summer has started out pretty well,” Butts said. “I think with a win already in just my fifth tournament it has helped me be prepared and know that I’m ready to win.”
He admits that while he won the event in Atlanta, he didn’t play his best golf, but in his eyes if he can win without playing his best, he can do great things when he is. That alone is giving him confidence to continue playing strong throughout the rest of the summer as he prepares for his senior season.
Prior to his trip to Atlanta, he finished second in the Western Kentucky Junior Golf Championship, carding a single round of 6-over-par, 78. He also finished third overall in the Jr. Series at Drake Creek at the end of May.
With his senior season quickly approaching, Butts is looking to play as much golf as possible to be prepared for the high school season while still having fun. He’s a firm believer in making sure he has as much fun as possible on the course, especially with his teammates.
His overall goals are to play well and have fun.
“I want to be able to compete and win at least a few tournaments this season,” He said. “And then in regionals I want to be able to get out and have fun with my team but also compete our best to win that as well, that’s really important.”
Until that time comes, the talented golfer will have to embrace and endure the heat and keep golfing until that senior year comes along. And maybe win a few more tournaments along the way.
