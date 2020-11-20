Born on Nov. 10 at the Memphis Zoo in Memphis, Tennessee, the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies might have another future guard in waiting.
“Ja Raffe,” a baby giraffe of parents Niklas and Angela Kate, was revealed to the public on Thursday morning — his name referencing and honoring the former Murray State Racer and 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year in Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.
“ ‘Ja’ Raffe was born a legend!” Morant tweeted.
A legend, not even 2 weeks old.
The 6-foot-3, 140-pound calf has an 18-month-old sister, Ally, and is now the seventh giraffe in the Memphis Zoo exhibit.
“If you see the calf on exhibit, he will most likely be resting, or you will see him coming and going from the barn,” officials wrote. “The calf’s birth is part of a Species Survival Plan ... managing the breeding of a species to maintain a healthy and self-sustaining population that is both genetically diverse and demographically stable.”
Will Ja Raffe make Taylor Jenkins’ rotation in 2020-21? The jury’s still out on this one. The Grizzlies’ front office had a strong Thursday night in the NBA Draft, after landing TCU sharpshooter Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson’s former teammate in Michigan State big-man Xavier Tillman, and Brandon Clarke’s former teammate in Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie.
But giraffes typically grow to a height of 15-20 feet as the world’s tallest terrestrial animal, can weigh up to 1,800 pounds, and at full speeds sprint more than 35 miles per hour. It’ll take only about 15 months for Ja Raffe to mature, where his fastbreak skills and court vision will undoubtedly take a large leap.
Until then, he’ll be at the Memphis Zoo, which observes hours of operation from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.
