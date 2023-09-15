With each passing day, confidence continues to wane that Croatian 7-footer Zvonimir Ivisic will ever suit up for Kentucky.
Ivisic first committed to the Wildcats on Aug. 1 and was announced by UK head coach John Calipari as signing with the school on Aug. 14.
But Ivisic has still yet to be admitted to the university, reportedly due to an english equivalency exam. The last day to add/drop classes at UK for the fall semester was Aug. 26.
“To be honest, I’m not banking on him being on this roster next year. I think it’s a very longshot bet,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Travis Branham said during an appearance on KSR’s Sources Say podcast.
“There has been a lot going on behind the scenes and I think there is probably more going on behind the scenes that we don’t know,” Branham said. “It’s not as clean, cut-and-dry as to why he’s not coming. Maybe they connect on a Hail Mary and he does end up at Kentucky, but at this point, I won’t disclose all of the details of it, but I’d be shocked if he actually ends up [at Kentucky].”
The UK admissions office issued a statement, presumably regarding Ivisic, on Sept. 5.
“Unfortunately, misinformation is being perpetuated regarding the admission status of someone wishing to attend the University of Kentucky. The truth is members of our university — from our athletics department to our administration and all other units — are working together efficiently and in a manner that is consistent with the institution’s admissions standards. These are often complex issues, with multiple aspects to them, and they require many people, working to do the right thing for an individual wishing to attend the university. That is what we are doing. Spreading unfounded rumors helps no one.”
The 7-foot-2, 220-pound 19-year-old center averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks while shooting 34.4% from 3-point range on 4.6 attempts in 19.4 minutes per game for Croatia at the FIBA U20 European Championships in Greece in July.
Ivisic has spent the past two seasons playing for SC Derby in Montenegro, where he averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in the Adriatic League. He was at his best in the playoffs with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocks against Partizan.
Ivisic, who is projected as a potential first round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has not been rated by 247Sports.
“Big Z is a dynamic and modern big who has guard-like skills but can make a major impact around the rim,” Calipari said. “Defensively, he is an elite shot blocker who moves well for being 7-foot-2 and can impact the game from the outside-in because of his ability to make 3s. As excited as he is to play for us, I’m just as excited to have the opportunity to coach him. We can’t wait to get him to campus to get integrated with our team and our culture.”
Branham added that he still believes Ivisic will still try to enroll in a school stateside, and mentioned DePaul specifically, where former UK Deputy Athletics Director DeWayne Peevy is the AD, as a potential landing spot.
The Wildcats still have sophomore Ugonna Onyenso and freshman 7-footer Aaron Bradshaw, both of whom are coming off major foot surgery, as well as West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell, who averaged 14.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2 blocks over four games at the FIBA Globl Jam in Toronto this summer where Kentucky brought home the gold medal, winning its games by an average of 15.2 points.
“It’d be unfortunate, but at the end of the day, it’s a loss, but not as big of a loss,” Branham said. “You have all of the pieces there to fill that void he’d be leaving.”
Kentucky tips off the 2023-24 season vs. New Mexico State on Nov. 6.
