High School football playoffs are upon us. This Friday’s game for your favorite football team could be the last chance to see the 2021 roster on the field or could be the exciting next step for them to progress in the postseason bracket. With that being said, let’s take a look at some of the local playoff match-ups.
Paducah Tilghman
The Blue Tornado finished the regular season with a record of 4-6 and are set to face off against Trigg County who sits at 5-6. Tilghman beat the Wildcats on the road on Oct. 1 with a score of 49-18. The tables are turned and the Wildcats will come to Paducah looking to even the series and advance to the second round of play. Each team experienced a COVID-19 related cancelation, one in favor of Trigg County and one against Paducah Tilghman.
That game by the numbers was a well-rounded game for the Blue Tornado as both the passing and receiving game was spread out amongst a handful of players. Nobody was the obvious go-to option, making it hard for the defense to read who the ball was going to next. Six different players scored for Tilghaman out of the seven touchdowns, LeBran McMullen was able to score twice on four receptions and 83 yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Blue Tornado kept the Wildcats rushing yards to a minimum at only 28, but gave up 193 yards in the air across five receivers. The 193 yards is about what the Wildcats averaged per game this season, but were well below their season average of 118.9 rushing yards.
It was a well above average performance by the numbers for the Blue Tornado across the board. On the season, the boys in blue and white have averaged 91.5 rushing yards per game and 144.2 receiving yards per game. It’s going to take the same defensive effort from Tilghman in order to push their season on another week.
McCracken County
The Mustangs (2-8) will travel to Daviess County to take on the Panthers (9-1), a team that they fell to 51-20 on Oct. 1. McCracken County has the chance, though it will be a tough battle, to turn the tables and get their revenge on the Panthers on the road.
Although they lost, the Mustangs put up above average numbers against a team that holds the majority of their opponents to low total yardage. Against the Wildcats, the Mustangs put up 149 rushing yards amongst just two players and 137 receiving yards across four jerseys. Quarterback Pryor Lamb connected on 11 of his 23 pass attempts including a TD pass to Zach Sims. Jeremiah Hughes had a big night against the Wildcats, putting up 144 of the total 149 rushing yards.
Daviess County had quite a night the first go around against McCracken County as they exceeded well over their average in both rushing and receiving yards. Against the Mustangs, they put up 169 rushing yards amongst four athletes and 352 receiving yards through seven receivers. The Wildcats have averaged 120.7 rushing yards per game and 275 receiving yards.
The Mustangs final regular season game, which resulted in the second win of the season, proved that their defense has improved throughout the season. Pressure was put on the Christian County quarterback as Colton Hayden and Frankie Nutt forced fumbles both recovered by Joe Casey. If the same defensive effort comes out this week as well and forces the Daviess County quarterbacks to panic, they should have a much better chance at keeping the Wildcats from connecting in the air. That, combined with a solid offensive effort from Lamb who connected on 13 of 21 pass attempts for 163 yards, should give the Mustangs a much better chance this go around.
