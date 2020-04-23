'Iron sharpens iron': Seed, Vinyard talk off-season shop

Mason Vinyard created Luke Seed.
Or maybe it’s the other way around.
However one looks at it, the dynamic duo and former McCracken County Mustang aces have spent the past three off-seasons building up one another on the mound — almost inseparable in workouts.
This hasn’t changed even now, with Seed (at John A. Logan Community College the past two seasons and bound for Louisville) and Vinyard (at Western Kentucky, after two years at Wabash Valley Community College) lifting weights and throwing together anywhere between four to six times a week in Paducah, as the pandemic coronavirus has canceled the 2020 college baseball season.
As Vinyard put it, “Iron sharpens iron.”
• • •
After a 2017 junior year in which Seed threw McCracken County’s first-ever perfect game, notched The Paducah Sun’s All-Purchase “Player of the Year” nod and finished 9-1 with a microbial 0.60 ERA, he had to have Tommy John surgery — and wound up missing his senior year under Geno Miller in 2018.
Once a death knell to a hurler’s hopes, Seed used the opportunity, and the physical break from baseball, for personal growth and improvement.
He also committed to, and signed with, the Vols, his future securely in place.
“The biggest thing about this whole Tommy John situation is that I don’t see it as a setback,” Seed said. “I see it as a motivational thing to get better.
“What I mean is, if I don’t work (hard) to get back to where I was, or maybe get better, there are going to be guys who get put ahead of me. And there are going to be guys who take my spot. I won’t even have the opportunities that I have.
“That’s why during every single day of my recovery, I was thinking, ‘What could I do right now to improve my game just a little bit more?’ I would just go watch mechanic videos, when I wasn’t even allowed to throw during my TJ process. I’d be looking at my mechanics in the mirror with a towel. Just anything to get working. Just to get to the next level.”
Vinyard had a first-hand look at this body of work, and could personally relate to it. During his 2016 junior season, a UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) injury kept him from pitching.
Alongside Seed in 2017 (as well as Caleb Reinhardt), he’d bounce back terrifically — a 9-2 record with a 1.19 ERA — and commit to Wabash Valley.
“In my senior year and his junior year, when I was fully cleared, who were the last ones throwing? Mason and Luke,” Vinyard said. “Who were the last ones lifting? Mason and Luke.
“He went through his injury, and with some guys — whenever that happens — they just sit there in the weight room, saying, ‘Whenever I’m healed 100%, I’ll get back into it.’ Well, whenever he got that robotic arm, he didn’t skip a bit. He was always doing something. Strengthening his legs. Whatever to get back to normal.
“And he just took off.”
• • •
In Seed’s freshman year at John A. Logan, his “bounceback” year, the phenom went 5-1 with 102 strikeouts, 31 walks and a 2.70 ERA in 531/3 innings.
Things were going even better in 2020. In six starts, he was 4-0 for the 20-1 Vols — sitting on 50 strikeouts, 17 walks and a 1.26 ERA in 282/3 innings.
It’s a dominant work history, and one Seed gives Vinyard some duly credit. Organization and structure through Driveline Baseball — a specific workout series — helped, but it was the regimen and routine with his friend that changed things, bringing his fastball from 85 mph to 89 mph, his change-up from 76 to 80, and his curveball from 70 to 74.
“Through Mason and mechanics, I was averaging plus-4 on my velocity,” Seed added. “Props to him. It was crazy how much he could help.
“But I always have to be motivated. Always have to be fighting for me. I couldn’t stand being in neutral. I’ve always wanted more.”
• • •
The relationship isn’t one-sided.
After redshirting in 2018, Vinyard rolled up a 5-0 record with 54 strikeouts and a 2.81 ERA in 412/3 innings and 20 appearances in 2019, before heading to “The Hill” in Bowling Green.
It wasn’t exactly the 2020 he was hoping for (nine earned runs in 41/3 innings), but he felt like his best outing — nearly two long relief innings against Kentucky on March 10 — was supposed to be a turning point on the year.
Less than a week later, his season was stifled, as the team bus turned around just 30 minutes down the road and on the way to the University of Alabama-Birmingham for the opening Conference USA series.
Rather than stay in the funk, Vinyard reflected on the past 21/2 years of work with his friend. How it’s always been a challenge. Welcomed and expected.
And like Seed, Vinyard has seen his velocity increase on all of his pitches over the last three years, with a fastball peaking above 90 mph.
“It was almost like a competition, where we kind of bounced off of each other,” Vinyard said. “Who could do this better? ‘Could I lift more than you?’ kind of deal. That kind of competitive environment just really spikes up your numbers in general. Everything is going to get better.
“We took a lot of video, worked out four-to-five days a week, threw six days a week, and cleaned up mechanics.”
• • •
On May 5, 2019, Seed suffered his one and only loss (and relinquished his only home run) in junior college, surrendering five earned runs, four walks and notching just four strikeouts in 41/3 innings against ... none other than Wabash Valley Community College.
Vinyard, meanwhile, earned the win — moving to 5-0 behind 21/3 innings of middle relief (one earned run, two walks, two strikeouts).
As friends would typically do, the two exchanged pregame text messages, asking for scouting reports.
The postgame text messages ... didn’t go as well.
“Seed would ask me how our hitters were like, and I told him, ‘They’re professional-level hitters,’ ” Vinyard remembered. “We had like 15 (Division I) commits. So, I kind of gave him a scouting report, and then my guys would ask: ‘You know this guy?’
“So I told them, ‘Sit on his changeup, that’s probably what he’s going to throw you.’
“I remember he gave up a home run, and he texted me afterwards and asked: ‘Did you tell them to sit on a changeup?’ ‘Yeah.’ And he said ... well, he said something else, but I can’t say it.”
All is fair in love and war, but now Seed believes his changeup is one of his best pitches, alongside a curveball that he said needed “serious work.”
“My changeup tunnels so well with the fastball,” Seed added. “It looks just like a fastball, but at the last second it dives off, and there’s like an 8 to 10 mph difference. My curveball in 2019? Honestly, it was (crap).
“I didn’t trust it, and now I love throwing that pitch. I’ve got the pitch grip, the release point, and now I just know exactly how when where to throw it.”
So when future ACC batters face Seed, and he’s got an effective curveball and changeup alongside the heat? Maybe they can thank Vinyard. Or when future CUSA batters face Vinyard and his dialed-up fastball? They can thank Seed.
After all, iron, indeed, sharpens iron.
