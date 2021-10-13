The Graves County Lady Eagles will get one more shot at Marshall County.
The Lady Eagles narrowly avoided an upset to McCracken County on Tuesday night in the First Region semifinal match at Coburn Field, defeating the Lady Mustangs, 2-1, in yet another down-to-the-wire finish.
Graves got out to a quick start against the Lady Mustangs, sending three shots at McCracken County junior goalkeeper Karsyn Allard in the first five minutes of action.
In the eighth minute, junior Hadley Looper broke the ice, scoring on a slow dribbler past Allard to put the Lady Eagles ahead 1-0.
Graves did a good job of handling the Lady Mustangs’ offensive attack in the first half but would break down in the closing minutes as McCracken managed to tie the game at 1-all just before the halftime whistle as junior midfielder Natalie Taylor netted the equalizer in the 38th minute.
Out of the break, Graves almost immediately went ahead 2-1 as Carter missed on a point blank strike to keep the Lady Eagle lead at one.
Just one minute later, McCracken County senior striker Hillary Hollowell nearly gave the Lady Mustangs their first lead of the night following a shifty move to get past a pair of Graves County defenders.
Hollowell fired a shot at Graves County junior goalkeeper Hannah McAdoo but came up empty as McAdoo managed to knock it down before the ball was cleared by the Lady Eagle back line.
As the Lady Mustangs increased their offensive attack, so did Graves County. The Lady Eagles watched multiple scoring chances slip through their grasp in the 50th and 55th minutes as Looper and junior Cambelle Drury missed the mark on shots near the goal.
Graves would finally break through and finish on a scoring chance in the 71st minute as senior Anna Whitaker found senior Lizzie Irions on the corner kick, giving the Lady Eagles a 2-1 lead with less than 10 minutes to play.
McCracken put forth its best effort to send the game to overtime but would ultimately come up short as Graves County squeezed out the 2-1 victory.
Graves County will look to knock off number one seed Marshall County on Thursday night in the First Region title game at Coburn Field.
