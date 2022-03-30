Marshall County hosted the 2022 Invitational of the South on Saturday, March 26.
It was a cold and windy day, but athletes from all across the First Region and surrounding states toughed it out.
Listed below are just some of the results from the meet.
To see times from all athletes across all of the events visit www.ky.milesplit.com.
Girls 100 Meter — 1, Kamaree Pollard, Mt. Vernon (Il), 13.51. 2, Masie Harris, Paducah Tilghman, 13.58. 3, Natalia Davis, Henderson County, 13.60. 4, Diamond Gray, Paducah Tilghman, 13.73. 5, Fatu Crain, Trigg County, 13.84. 6, Autumn Bell, Christian County, 13.90. 7, McKenzie Davies, Calloway County, 14.05. 8, Lezharia Bolen, McCracken County, 14.11. 9, Tiara Johnson, Mt. Vernon (Il), 14.17. 10, Javona Davis, Fulton County, 14.25
Girls 200 Meter — 1, Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 26.77. 2, Autumn Bell, Christian County, 27.98. 3, Maisie Harris, Paducah Tilghman, 28.10. 4, Lezharia Bolen, McCracken County, 28.41. 5, Natalia Davis, Henderson County, 28.61. 6, Ja Breaha Liddell, Mt. Vernon (Il), 28.62. 7, Fatu Crain, Trigg County, 28.72. 8, Toniyah Rizer, Northwest (Tn), 29.24. 9, Tijaya Goodman, Northwest (Tn), 29.52. 10, Jaylanique Douglas, Carbondale (Il), 29.60.
Girls 400 Meter — 1, Hadeya Gonzales, Northwest (Tn), 1:02.99. 2, Autumn Bell, Christian County, 1:05.10. 3, Fatu Crain, Trigg County, 1:05.79. 4, Piper Hancock, University Hgts, 1:06.12. 5, Keeli Hanley, Owensboro, 1:07.63. 6, Leah Jenkins, Murray, 1:08.20. 7, Jayda Johnson, Christian County, 1:08.84. 8, Diamond Gray, Paducah Tilghman, 1:08.87. 9, Medeline Thomas, Caldwell County, 1:09.76. 10, Maelle Allen, Mt. Vernon (Il), 1:10.05.
Girls 800 Meter — 1, Leah Vincek, Marshall County, 2:35.44. 2, Joy Alexander, Madisonville, 2:37.85. 3, Allison Wood, Hopkinsville, 2:40.96. 4, Miranda Gartner, St. Mary, 2:41.60. 5, Mia Ayarza, Northwest (Tn), 2:42.22. 6, Kiley Palmer, Owensboro, 2:45.73. 7, Elaina Burress, Northwest (Tn), 2:47.49. 8, Finley Lencki, Calloway County, 2:50.51. 9, Macey Scott, Marshall County, 2:51.26. 10, Maya Joska, Owensboro, 2:52.12.
Girls 1,600 Meter — 1, Joy Alexander, Madisonville, 5:40.78. 2, Allison Wood, Hopkinsville, 5:49.76. 3, Eislee Moore, Carbondale (Il), 6:01.03. 4, Reese Settle, Calloway County, 6:07.76. 5, Leah Jenkins, Murray, 6:09.53. 6, Addison Edge, Owensboro, 6:12.93. 7, Miranda Gartner, St. Mary, 6:16.11. 8, Elaina Burress, Northwest (Tn), 6:20.58. 9, Olivia Buffington, Carbondale (Il), 6:21.11. 10, Katelyn Ringstaff, Marshall County, 6:24.56.
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles — 1, Sophie Williams, McCracken County, 51.65. 2, Emma Dill, University Hgts, 55.17. 3, Tarrah Sneddon, Mt. Vernon (Il), 55.80. 4, Avery Poston, Calloway County, 57.02. 5, Emmalee Kroeschen, Mt. Vernon (Il), 57.40. 6, Sydney Naber, Calloway County, 57.69. 7, Kauri Whitefield, Paducah Tilghman, 57.90. 7, Jasmine Buck, Owensboro, 57.90. 9, Ava Pickett, Caldwell County, 59.80. 10, Riley Brame, Trigg County, 1:00.54.
Girls 4x400 Relay — 1, Mt. Vernon (Il) ‘A’, 4:45.95. 2, Marshall County ‘A’, 4:52.17. 3, Calloway County ‘A’, 5:07.90.
Girls Long Jump — 1, Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman,17-04.50. 2, Ja Breaha Liddell, Mt. Vernon (Il), 16-01.00. 3, Hayden Tichenor, Henderson County, 15-07.50. 4, Dasia Garland, Paducah Tilghman, 15-05.50. 5, Sophie Williams, McCracken County, 15-05.25. 6, Emma Martin, Calloway County, 15-01.75. 7, Carol Staples, O’Boro Catholic, 15-00.00. 8, Ella Smith, Mayfield, 14-09.50. 9, Tiara Johnson, Mt. Vernon (Il), 14-09.00. 10, Imarie Carter, Henderson County, 14-06.00.
Girls Triple Jump — 1, Autumn Bell, Christian County, 35-00.00. 2, Dasia Garland, Paducah Tilghman, 33-02.00. 3, Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 32-09.00. 4, Kamaree Pollard, Mt. Vernon (Il), 31-10.00. 5, Imarie Carter, Henderson County, 31-03.00. 6, Emma Martin, Calloway County, 30-07.00. 7, Chandler Worth, Owensboro, 30-05.50. 8, Naliah Chapman, Northwest (Tn), 30-04.00. 9, Carol Staples, O’Boro Catholic, 29-04.50. 10, Riley Brame, Trigg County, 29-03.75.
Girls Discus Throw — 1, Madyson Swope, Carbondale (Il), 109-00. 2, Jade Oakley, Murray, 99-08. 3, Georgia Hall, Marshall County, 95-06. 4, Lori Moyd, Hopkinsville, 92-11. 5, Jaelynn Carver Smith, Paducah Tilghman, 90-02. 6, Haden Wolfe, Henderson County, 88-09. 7, Bailey Allred, Marshall County, 87-02. 8, Lillian Burnett, Christian Fellowship, 84-06. 9, Miranda Gartner, St. Mary, 81-00. 10, Lilly West, McCracken County, 80-11.
Boys 100 Meter — 1, Luke Birdsong, Paducah Tilghman, 11.02. 2, Ethan Weatherspoon, Caldwell County, 11.20. 3, Noah Royal, St. Xavier (Lou), 11.32. 4, James Barragan, McCracken County, 11.34. 5, Anthony Lash, Mt. Vernon (Il), 11.41. 6, Isaac Stevenson, Mayfield, 11.63. 7, Jaheim Williams, Henderson County, 11.72. 8, Javius Taylor, Owensboro, 12.14. 9, Jutoriaus Starks, Mayfield, 12.30. 10, TreCoreus Blanton, Christian County, 12.31.
Boys 400 Meter — 1, Cade Flatt, Marshall County, 47.29. 2, Preston Lamb, Marshall County, 52.23. 3, Reece Carroll, Owensboro, 52.54. 4, Jaiden Northington, Christian County, 53.38. 5, Caleb Joyce, McCracken County, 53.78. 6, Judd Hicks, Mt. Vernon (Il), 54.47. 7, DeShaun Wiley, Northwest (Tn), 54.60. 8, Lacon McKinney, Henderson County, 54.70. 9, Javius Taylor, Owensboro, 56.05. 10, Dartez Basham, Owensboro, 56.22.
Boys 800 Meter — 1, Samuel Lanham, Marshall County, 2:09.16. 2, Camden Britton, Christian County, 2:13.17. 3, Jake Strader, Muhlenberg Co, 2:14.40. 4, Braden Etheridge, Mt. Vernon (Il), 2:14.64. 5, Myles Middleton, Paducah Tilghman, 2:15.26. 6, Raul Sanchez, Mayfield, 2:16.13. 7, Landon Groves, Muhlenberg, 2:16.50. 8, Jeremiah Grogan, McCracken County, 2:16.58. 9, Maddox Knight, Madisonville, 2:16.75. 10, Ben Wollard, Carbondale (Il), 2:20.42.
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay — 1, Mayfield ‘A’, 45.00. 2, Paducah Tilghman ‘A’, 45.34. 3, Christian County ‘A’ , 46.19. 4, Mt. Vernon (Il) ‘A’ , 46.42. 5, Caldwell County ‘A’ , 46.43. 6, St. Xavier(Lou) ‘A’ , 46.73. 7, Marshall County ‘A’ , 46.90. 8, Calloway County ‘A’ , 47.05. 9, Carbondale (Il) ‘A’ 47.32. 10, Owensboro ‘A’, 47.55.
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay — 1, Marshall County ‘A’, 3:33.89. 2, Northwest ‘A’, 3:38.72. 3, St. Xavier(Lou) ‘A’, 3:44.10. 4, Mt. Vernon (Il) ‘A’, 3:44.72. 5, Owensboro ‘A’, 3:45.51. 6, Marshall County ‘B’, 3:47.06. 7, Christian County ‘A’, 3:49.14. 8, McCracken County ‘A’, 3:50.59. 9, Calloway County ‘A’, 3:50.64. 10, University Heights ‘A’, 3:53.26.
Boys Pole Vault — 1, Seth Hill, McCracken County, 12-00.00. 2, Rowdy Sokolowski, Murray, 11-06.00. 3, Caleb Joyce, McCracken County, 11-06.00. 4, Elias Lindemann, Henderson County, 10-06.00. 4, Colin Tolar, McCracken County, 10-06.00. 6, Jack Johnson, Marshall County, 10-00.00. 7, Dale Young, Paducah Tilghman, 10-00.00. 8, Justin Morgan, Calloway County, 9-00.00. 9, Tommy Eisenback, St. Xavier (Lou), 9-00.00. 10, Jackson W. Smith, Henderson County, 9-00.00.
