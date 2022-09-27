Despite putting up over 400 yards of offense on the afternoon, turnovers and penalties doomed the Murray State football team Saturday as they fell to Eastern Illinois, 35-21, at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky,
Playing behind for most of the half, the Racers scored early in the fourth and after an EIU field goal, held the Panthers to a three-and-out with 3:09 to play. However, over the following 23 seconds Murray State would throw an interception, allow a 20-yard return, receive a 15-yard penalty and allow the Panthers to score a touchdown, sealing the win for Eastern Illinois.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jayden Stinson returned from injury Saturday, to get the first start of his collegiate career. The Mayfield native finished the game 28-for-46 for 334 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.
Lewis Halton had another big day of punting, with an average of 42.3 yards on four punts with a long of 47 and one being downed inside the 20-yard line.
For the second time in as many games, Jamari Dailey led the defense with nine tackles, while Lawaun Powell and Jaylon Bolden followed with eight.
LaMartez Brooks, DeQuan Dallas and Taylor Shields all had touchdowns in the game with Dallas leading the receiving corps with 97 yards on nine catches.
Turnovers and penalties proved to be the Achilles heel for the Racers as they committed seven penalties for a loss of 65 yards to go along with five turnovers. Conversely, the Panthers committed just two penalties for a loss of 10 yards with no turnovers.
Murray State hits the road this week to take on Southeastern Louisiana at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
