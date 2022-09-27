Taylor Shields

Murray State wide receiver, Taylor Shields (18) dives for the catch and the TD in Saturday's 35-21 loss to Easter Illinois. Shields caught four passes for 76 yards and one touchdown on the afternoon.

 BY JAIME PRINCE For The Sun

Despite putting up over 400 yards of offense on the afternoon, turnovers and penalties doomed the Murray State football team Saturday as they fell to Eastern Illinois, 35-21, at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky,

Playing behind for most of the half, the Racers scored early in the fourth and after an EIU field goal, held the Panthers to a three-and-out with 3:09 to play. However, over the following 23 seconds Murray State would throw an interception, allow a 20-yard return, receive a 15-yard penalty and allow the Panthers to score a touchdown, sealing the win for Eastern Illinois.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In