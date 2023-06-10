The Kentucky Prep Softball Region Player and Coach of the Year were announced for high school athletes and coaches on Thursday afternoon. McCracken County senior Ally Hutchins and Paducah Tilghman’s head coach Mikey Myers earned the prestigious titles for the 2023 season.
“I’m a little surprised because of how great of seasons other players in the region had,” Hutchins said. “But I am super thankful for the honor. It’s been so fun to represent McCracken County for the last four years, and I wouldn’t trade the memories or friends I made for anything.”
A recent graduate from McCracken County and future Wildcat, Hutchins shares the award with a man who has known her since elementary school. Paducah Tilghman’s Myers began coaching Hutchins in fifth grade and continued to guide her until the eighth grade when she started her journey with the Lady Mustangs.
“It is an excellent feeling to gain that top spot with Ally, considering she used to play for me from fifth to eighth grade,” Myers said. “She is a savvy player with tons of talent. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for her.”
Hutchins finished her senior season with the Lady Mustangs last week on her future home field at John Cropp on the University of Kentucky’s campus during the 2023 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament when McCracken County fell to Rowan County.
In 35 games, the crafty athlete collected 10 home runs in 86 at-bats. In addition, she finished with 50 runs, 40 hits, 58 RBI, eight doubles, four triples, and 33 walks while going 27-for-27 in stolen bases with 10 strikeouts and four HBP for a collective .465 batting average. Per KHSAA, Hutchins sits as No. 2 in walks, No. 7 in RBI, No. 30 in slugging percentage, No. 34 in runs, No. 35 in home runs, and No. 46 in stolen bases.
She appeared in the pitching circle in five games with three starts for over 10 innings of work. Hutchins allowed six hits, six runs (five earned) while walking four and striking out 12 for a 3-0-1 win-loss-save record and a 3.39 ERA.
“As for me, I’m honored to get voted in for the first year as head coach and would like to say thanks to anyone who voted for me,” Myers said. “We will try to sustain and improve next year. I give credit to my girls, they execute the plays, and we try to put them in the right spots to produce.”
Paducah Tilghman’s softball program has endured trials and tribulations since its early beginnings. Still, it sits in the knowledge and talented hands of Myers, his coaching staff, and the student-athletes that take the field each day, looking to continue to set historical records for the program.
“A larger staff surrounds me than we’ve had in the past, which really makes practices more productive,” Myers said. “I hope to add Mallory (Myers) to my staff starting this fall and in the future.”
Mallory Myers, the daughter of Tilghman’s head coach and former Lady Blue Tornado, shined on the college platform with Georgetown and shares a love for the game with Myers and Hutchins.
“Ally is still so special to me,” Myers said. “Her and Mal still work out together, and I think of her like a goddaughter.”
Under the guidance of Myers, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado finished the 2023 season with a 20-13 record, going 11-7 in regional play and 3-3 in district play.
The team finished as the No. 6 team in KHSAA’s Top 50 Team Triples Leaders with 23 triples and No. 10 in the Top 50 Team Stolen Bases. The Lady Tornado went 156-for-173 in stolen bases in 31 games.
