The Kentucky Prep Softball Region Player and Coach of the Year were announced for high school athletes and coaches on Thursday afternoon. McCracken County senior Ally Hutchins and Paducah Tilghman’s head coach Mikey Myers earned the prestigious titles for the 2023 season.

“I’m a little surprised because of how great of seasons other players in the region had,” Hutchins said. “But I am super thankful for the honor. It’s been so fun to represent McCracken County for the last four years, and I wouldn’t trade the memories or friends I made for anything.”

