MURRAY — Exhibiting solid leadership, deep love for his players and the game of golf for 20 years, Murray State’s Eddie Hunt led the Racers into his final round as head coach Tuesday at the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Golf Championship at the Shoals Golf Club in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Hunt announced in early spring that he was retiring at the end of the season.
When the play was finished, Hunt’s fellow coaches in the OVC honored and recognized him for his service to men’s golf in the league with a signed OVC pin flag.
The Racers certainly wanted better for Hunt’s final event but came home with a ninth-place showing on scores of 309, 300 and 300 for a three-round total of 909. MSU finished ahead of Eastern Illinois (930) and behind eighth-place Eastern Kentucky (902).
Avery Edwards and Austin Knight played their final rounds for MSU. Edwards was MSU’s top finisher in 10th place on rounds of 76, 69 and 73 for a total of 218, while Knight had scores of 77, 82 and 73 for a total of 232 and a 41st-place finish. Connor Coombs placed 34th (78-73-77-228), while Carson Holmes placed 55th (78-81-83-242). Tyler Powell played the final round as he subbed in for Quinn Eaton. Powell carded a 77 in the final round. Eaton had rounds of 81 and 77 in the first two days of play.
UT Martin (861) claimed the OVC team championship by two shots over Belmont (863), while SIUE (869), Tennessee Tech (871) and Jacksonville State (873) made up the top five.
Belmont’s Evan Davis and UTM’s Jack Story shared medalist honors with 54-hole totals of 204 (12-under).
The Fighting Joe Course played to a par of 72 and a length of 7,260 yards for the final round.
The OVC Men’s Championship event will go to the Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for the first time in 2022. The Nicklaus design has been named the best course in Missouri four times since it opened in 2003. The OVC Women’s Championship will go back to The Shoals and play the Fighting Joe Course in 2022.
