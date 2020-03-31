From seventh grade through her senior year in 2015, Paducah Tilghman alumna Karlee Humphrey remembers having either a softball bat or a basketball in her hands.
And, lord-a-mercy, she was good at both. Good enough for “the next level.”
She capped her high school hoops career with more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a Lady Blue Tornado uniform under former coach Rod Thomas — then snagged 2015 Paducah Sun All-Purchase Player of the Year honors in a close vote against former Murray Lady Tiger, now UT Martin junior forward and star, Maddie Waldrop.
On the diamond, she was just as imposing under former coach Carl Johnson Jr. During her junior and senior years, she went a combined 24-8 in the circle with a 2.75 ERA, 126 strikeouts, four shutouts, eight complete games, a .214 opposing batting average and just 56 walks in 1982/3 innings. In the box, just as threatening: a .444 batting average in 55 games, with 67 hits, 40 RBIs, 18 doubles, five triples and six home runs.
By the end of her junior year at Tilghman, she was getting Division I offers for softball and some similar letters for basketball. Centre College, in Danville, wanted her to play both. And early into her senior season, she had her heart set on walking on to the diamond at the University of Kentucky, where she would’ve played for the blooming, talented Wildcats under coach Rachel Lawson.
Humphrey, however, took a different path — one without sports entirely.
She still went to UK, where in 2019 she graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance, then accepted a position with General Electric-Aviation in Cincinnati, where she’s a finance analyst within GE’s Financial Management Program for “two-year early career development and a proven path for accelerated career growth.”
For some, a career over sports isn’t an easy decision. The feel of the leather from a softball glove or a basketball never truly leaves the hands.
But late into her high school years, Humphrey started seeing the brass tax. She came to peace, realized it just wasn’t to be, and made a choice.
“It was a harder decision for my parents,” Humphrey said, in regards to her dad (David) and her mom (Danette). “My junior year of high school, I started playing softball for the Louisville Sluggers gold team, and spent so much time driving to Louisville for practice, traveling to games and preparing to play, that I began to question how much longer I wanted to continue to compete at that level.
“For me, the thought of taking time off to focus on school and have a social life for the first time in a long time was a pretty easy decision. But at the same time, I felt like I had gained everything sports had to offer me. I had already learned how to work hard; how to push myself; how to win gracefully; and how to lose. Finally, I had experienced a fulfilling and rewarding sports career already. I helped lead both my high school softball and basketball teams to each have the most-winning seasons in Tilghman history, and I was proud of that.
“I know my parents grieved, though, because they had put so much time, energy, and especially money into helping me travel and play softball — and particularly at a high level.”
• • •
Humphrey originally was walking on at UK for several reasons, but most importantly because Lawson said she could’ve.
This narrow focus on one program, as opposed to the many who came calling, created a two-fold problem Humphrey labels as one of her “biggest regrets.”
“I spent so much time focusing on athletics in high school, (that) I didn’t rise to my full academic potential. My sister, two years older than I, graduated from the University of Louisville as a McConnell Scholar, and proceeded to gain acceptance into various prestigious law schools — ultimately deciding to attend Harvard Law. In high school, she played sports for fun, and focused on achieving exceptional grades. In contrast, I achieved exceptional stats in both basketball and softball. Although my grades and scores were good enough to get me several full rides to college, I can only imaging the opportunities I would have had if I focused more on my academic performance.
“Second, I wish, I would have explored the educational opportunities playing at the next level presented me with. During my senior year, I had an overnight visit with a basketball player from Centre College. Although Centre would have offered me a better education than any public school in Kentucky, I hardly considered it because I was disinterested in the pressure of playing basketball at the next level — especially at such a small school. Additionally, several elite schools, including Harvard, expressed interest in me to play softball. At the time, I thought playing softball so far away and at a school further north would not be ideal, and I never followed up on the interest or attended any camps for Ivy League recruiting. I was certain that if I played softball, I would play for an elite D1 school — Kentucky.
“Unfortunately, I was blind to the opportunities in front of me.”
• • •
To be clear, Humphrey isn’t begrudging sports. Not in the least.
If anything, the love of the game helped her make the choice she did. Brought her to where she is now: in Cincinnati, planning her future.
Softball gave her an opportunity to spend time with her mom, which she “wouldn’t trade,” because the relationship brought about lessons of working hard, never giving up, and pushing one’s self when thoughts of quitting came to mind.
Basketball gave her an opportunity to spend time with her dad, which she also “wouldn’t trade,” because the relationship brought about anecdotes on humility, and how to win — and lose — with class.
Simply, whether family, friends or fans understood or not, the relationship between Humphrey and sports had run its course.
It was time.
And she has some advice when the time comes for others.
“I think it’s really easy for students to lose their identity in a sport,” Humphrey said. “Oftentimes, it’s hard for students to walk away from a sport because they don’t know who they are without it. Among other things, sports offer kids a place to gain some kind of recognition in their community (fame), a platform to use their skills to win, a place to exercise their competitiveness, a team to work collaboratively in, and a group to lead.
“I would offer the advice that there are ways outside of sports to achieve all of those things; get accepted into a top tier school, outscore your classmates on your exams, obtain a leadership position at school, run for campus president. Use the passion and intensity that sports have taught you to gain a competitive edge in the classroom and workplace, because your performance in school will have a more significant impact on your future than your performance in sports.”
