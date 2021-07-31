Hummer buzz peaks in August; LBL fest back

While those of us who track such things may sense that hummingbirds have barely arrived for the season, they are already making their travel plans to skedaddle for the fall migration.
Ruby-throated hummingbirds, the common hummer species of eastern North America, typically begin their “fall” migration in August. Particularly those birds in the more northerly reaches of their spring and summer nesting range start moving southward toward the tropics where they’ll spend the winter.
Hereabouts, they don’t start arriving in significant numbers at local nesting territories for the spring reproductive season until late April or early May. It makes for a pretty short season when they ready for the move back south well before summer winds down.
It does not happen all at once. Hummingbirds move south in increments, making stopovers to rest, feed and recoup their energy along the way toward eventual winter refuge in places like southern Mexico and Central America. The tiny birds may travel well more than 1,000 miles to reach habitats where plant nectar and tiny insects to feed them are available all winter.
At this latitude, many local nesting birds and their offspring that they produced this season will still be here during the early part of the migration. Meanwhile, early migrants from northern ranges may make stopovers here before the local birds leave. This, local birds mixing with early migrant drop-ins, creates a peak of hummer activities during August.
People of this region who maintain hummingbird feeders accordingly may see a spike in activity around their sugar water feeding stations. In addition to local nesting birds, by this time of year it is common to see young hummers that the parent birds have produced coming to feeders visited by their elders.
Each hummingbird nesting typically produces a pair of eggs and, if successful, a pair of new birds. Each nesting pair of adults, then, may add two youngsters to the local population, or if they pull off two nestings, raise the visible population by four.
Add to that the occasional early migrant dropping in for rest and recuperation, and a feeder that was only modestly busy back in the spring could be a hotbed of hummer buzzing, swooping and sugar water slurping over the next few weeks.
One entertaining characteristic about hummingbirds is that a lone bird will simply visit a feeder at intervals, but several birds going to the feeder will create a flying circus as some spend much of their time trying to deflect the efforts of others from getting to the sugar water.
Dive bombing and buzzing their competitors may seem to add to the trouble of getting all the birds fed, but it creates quite a show for human observers.
•••
The peaking of hummer activity, intensified by the migration that builds to a high point during August, is the focus of the Land Between the Lakes’ Woodland Nature Station hosting a typically annual Hummingbird Festival the first weekend of August.
The chain of early August people-involved events was broken last year by precautions related to the Covid pandemic, but the festival will be back this year, next weekend, Aug. 7-8. This year’s festival, reported as the 25th annual version of the event, will again allow visitors the opportunities to see as many as 200 hummingbirds a day as local nesting birds mingle with early migrating hummers around Nature Station feeders.
The WNS will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days during which visitors can observe hummingbirds around feeders and buzzing about native gardens at Woodlands. Special nature programs are scheduled throughout both days to entertain and educate visitors of all ages.
Happening 10 a.m.-4:30 Saturday and Sunday of the festival is hummingbird banding and release by licensed research banders Brainard Palmer-Ball Jr. and Mark Monroe. Hummers captured and banded now will later provide vital data about hummingbird movements — and the process offers ultra-close observation for festival visitors.
Other programs ongoing Aug. 7-8 include topics on bluebirds, beekeeping, purple martins, landscaping to attract hummingbirds and butterflies, at-home wildlife habitat and animal exhibits involving resident wildlife at the Nature Station.
Activities throughout the two days include a hummingbird photo gallery, displays by local artists and craftsmen, displays with how-to on attracting wildlife and specifically hummingbirds, bluebirds and native bees, and games and crafts for children.
Visitors are invited to spend the day with the option of bringing their own food for picnicking on the WMS grounds. Special event admission for the festival is $9 for those age 18 and up, $7 for those ages 5-17 and free for younger kids.]
For more information including daily event schedules, phone the WNS at 270-924-2299 or check the website www.landbetweenthelakes.us.
•••
Game seasons, regulations and a wealth of information about hunting in the commonwealth during the coming hunting year is now accessible in the 2021-22 Kentucky Hunting & Trapping Guide that presently is posted in its entirety on the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov.
The printed version of the annual hunting guide should be shipped to hunting/fishing license vendors across the state. The printed guide is a free handout produced each year by the KDFWR for the state’s hunters.
Those with Internet access, however, can have the guide and all it includes at their fingertips at the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.