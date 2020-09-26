In the New International Version of the Holy Bible, Jeremiah 29:11 reads:
“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord. “Plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future.”
On Friday night at Marquette Stadium, the McCracken County offense had plans for its budding junior wideout — Jeremiah Hughes.
He was not harmed. And he prospered.
Late in the first quarter of the Mustangs’ no-huddle offense, Hughes caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Pryor Lamb to jumpstart his team, and would finish with nine touches (five carries, four receptions) for 102 yards and three scores (two receiving, one rushing) in a 45-21 win over Class 6A, District 1 foe in the Apollo Eagles.
His second touchdown came with 7:00 left in the second quarter, when Lamb found him completely untouched over the middle for a 28-yard strike and a 20-7 lead. And his third score all but put the game on ice, as a Jackson Gruber fumble recovery and a 40-yard swing pass from Lamb to Hunter Bradley set up Hughes once again — a sweep left giving him just enough room to touch the left pylon.
“We’re all team players, and we like to share the ball as much as we can,” Hughes said. “We have to pick each other up when everything is going bad, and we just have to play as a team.
“I’m guessing that there was some bad preparation (from Apollo), but I didn’t really have anyone over me for most of the game. I’m just happy to get the ball whenever I can, to be able to help the team out.”
Déjà vu of last season’s regular-season meeting, an 81-51 win for McCracken County at Apollo, seemed plausible near the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third quarter — as the two teams combined for 53 points in the span.
But it was two big plays from the Eagles (1-2, 0-1) — a 37-yard screen from Damain Lovinsky to running back Harold (Hogg) Patterson with 3:29 left in the second quarter, and a 68-yard pass from Lovinsky to Ben Armour with 10:17 left in the third quarter — that did the most damage to the Mustangs.
In the middle of it, McCracken kept marching.
Bradley finished with 193 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, his one-yard score coming three plays after halftime and on the heels of a 68-yard kickoff return from Ian McCune to start the second half.
Near the end of the third quarter, McCune would strike again — this time on an interception deep in the secondary — and 10 rushing plays in a row set up a goal-line play-action pass from Lamb to Nick Masek for the 44-21 dagger with 11:55 left in regulation.
“The emphasis for this week was just ‘focus’ for our kids,” noted McCracken County coach Marc Clark. “And not to say we were unfocused coming out, but we didn’t have that precision — that laser-like focus that we had in those first two weeks.
“There were maybe some busts. We got beat on a double-move a couple of times. But, to our kids credit, we don’t have a lot of film to figure it out. You’re figuring it out every week. Learning on the fly. It’s not like people have tried-and-true tendencies yet. And (Apollo) did a good job.”
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 45, APOLLO 21
Apollo 0 14 7 0 — 21
McCracken County 6 14 18 7 — 45
SCORING
MC: Jeremiah Hughes 11 pass from Pryor Lamb (2-point fails), 6-0, 1:36 1Q
MC: Hunter Bradley 10 rush (Hunter Bradley run), 14-0, 10:42 2Q
APO: Harold Patterson 8 rush (Harrison Bowman PAT), 14-7, 7:49 2Q
MC: Jeremiah Hughes 28 pass from Pryor Lamb (Kick fails), 20-7, 7:00 2Q
APO: Harold Patterson 37 pass from Damian Lovinsky (Harrison Bowman PAT), 20-14, 3:29 2Q
MC: Hunter Bradley 1 rush (2-point fails), 26-14, 11:01 3Q
APO: Ben Armour 68 pass from Damian Lovinsky (Harrison Bowman PAT), 26-21, 10:17 3Q
MC: Zach Masek 9 pass from Pryor Lamb (2-point fails), 32-21, 8:18 3Q
MC: Jeremiah Hughes 7 rush (2-point fails), 38-21, 5:55 3Q
MC: Nick Masek 4 pass from Pryor Lamb (Barrett Buchanan PAT), 45-21, 11:55 4Q
STATISTICS
PASSING LEADERS
APO: Damian Lovinsky 12-22-206-2T-2I; MC: Pryor Lamb 15-23-206-4T-2I
RUSHING LEADERS
APO: Damian Lovinsky 14-44-1, Harold Patterson 12-43; MC: Hunter Bradley 23-193-2, Carter Roland 12-80, Jeremiah Hughes 5-38-1, Pryor Lamb 3-20
RECEIVING LEADERS
APO: Ben Armour 3-75-1, Ashton Weaver 2-41, Evan C. Miller 2-40, Harold Patterson 3-39-1, John Lynn 1-11; Hunter Bradley 3-66, Jeremiah Hughes 4-64-2, Nick Masek 3-27-1, Zack Masek 2-24-1, Zach Sims 1-15, Zander Mayes 1-9
RECORDS
MC: 3-0 (1-0), APO: 1-2 (0-1)
