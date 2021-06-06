MAYFIELD —The Calloway County softball team has advanced to its first region championship game since 2011. The Lady Lakers accomplished the feat Sunday with a 5-2 win over Hickman County in the First Region Tournament semifinals at Graves County High School.
“This is huge,” Calloway head coach Kady Arant said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been in this position, and it is the next step in the great season that we have had. It’s amazing to see these kids come out and play every day.”
The Lady Lakers finished under .500 at 16-18 in 2019 before last season was canceled due to COVID-19. Sunday’s win improved their 2021 record to 26-10, and they’ve given themselves a shot at the region title.
“It’s really exciting to show who we are,” junior Izzy Housden said. “We came from the bottom and were the underdogs, and now we’re coming to play in the championship game.”
Housden is a big reason why the Lady Lakers are in this position. She had an efficient 89-pitch outing over seven innings Sunday, giving up the two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out seven.
“She was phenomenal,” Arant said. “Izzy has been a staple — she has been our constant. She always keeps us in the game, and she gets the job done day after day.”
Hickman County (21-11) struggled to find any offensive rhythm against Housden, tallying just three hits in a scoreless first six innings. Trailing 5-0 in the top of the seventh, junior Jacey Rose led off with a ground-rule double and later scored on a two-out single from seventh-grader Blair Byassee. Byassee then scored when sophomore Abbi Clark reached base via a Calloway error before Housden ended the game by striking out freshman Justice Midyett.
The Lady Lakers also had just five hits in the game but took advantage of four walks issued by Rose as well as five errors charged to the Lady Falcon defense.
Calloway took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single from sophomore Carson McReynolds. RBI singles from Housden in the third inning and eighth-grader Bailee Grogan in the fourth put the Lady Lakers up 3-0, and they took a 5-0 edge in the sixth courtesy of a two-RBI double from senior Paige Kramer en route to the win that advanced them to the region championship game to face McCracken County.
