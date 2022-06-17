HOPKINSVILLE — On Thursday night, the Paducah Chiefs traveled to Hoptown to face the Hoppers for the third time this year. The Hoppers won this meeting along with the previous two game, this time with a 13-0 score in just seven innings.
Kailen Hamson started the game on the mound for the Chiefs.
The first two innings were scoreless thanks to three total strikeouts and a triple play turned by the Chiefs.
The scoring started in the bottom of the third after four consecutive walks scored one. With the bases loaded and one out one the board, R Brown slapped a grand slam over the left field fence to make the score 5-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Hoppers hit five consecutive singles to score three runs and extend their lead to eight. A walk and a sacrifice fly by Brown scored another and yet another walk and a sacrifice fly by Hayden maked the score 10-0.
A single by Archuleta scored the sixth and seventh runs of the inning. In the bottom of the sixth, the Hoppers added another from an infield error that scored Hyden, the final run scored making the score 13-0.
The Chiefs will get right back to work on Friday, June 17 to face the Franklin Duelers (8-3) on the road.
Paducah Chiefs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 x x- 0 5 1
Hoptown Hoppers 0 0 5 7 0 1 x x x- 13 10 1
RECORDS: Paducah Chiefs (3-9)
