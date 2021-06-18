Visiting Hoptown held Paducah scoreless until the seventh inning en route to an 8-2 victory Thursday at Brooks Stadium.
Hoppers starting pitcher Tyler McLaren earned the win in holding the Chiefs’ offense in check in his time on the mound. He threw a scoreless first six frames before giving up a pair of runs in the seventh.
McLaren was relieved by Bracken Rice in the eighth and finished the night having allowed six hits and one walk while striking out eight. Garrett Sagro pitched the ninth inning, finishing with a hit batter and three strikeouts.
The Hoppers (8-4) got the scoring started in the top of the first inning against Paducah starting pitcher Brycen Parrish. A two-out single from Jojo Cruz scored Alex Gonzales, who had led off the inning with a single.
Hoptown added to its 1-0 lead in the fourth inning courtesy of an RBI single from Tanner Holliman that plated Zayd Brannigan.
The lead grew to 5-0 in the fifth after the Hoppers loaded the bases with three straight one-out walks. Brannigan hit an RBI sacrifice fly that was followed by an RBI single from Holliman. A bases-loaded walk to Joe Sassi brought home the third run of the frame.
Both of Paducah’s runs in the game came in the bottom of the seventh inning. Adam Brian led off with a single, and Cade Rogers followed by reaching base safely via a Hoptown error. Two batters later, Riley Hawthorne hit a one-out RBI single to left field, and Rogers came home on a wild pitch during the next at-bat.
Leading 5-2, the Hoppers capped the scoring with a three-run ninth inning. They led off with four straight singles, including RBI hits from Jake Parr and Cruz. An RBI groundout from Brannigan put Hoptown up 8-2.
For the Chiefs (2-10), Parrish was charged with the loss after allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over four innings before ceding the mound to Trey Schultz. Schultz proceeded to give up three runs on one hit and five walks. Jacob Brown pitched the final four innings, allowing three runs on four hits to go with four strikeouts. The Hoppers finished with 10 hits, including two each from Gonzales, Cruz and Holliman. Landon Choboy had a double for what was Hoptown’s lone extra-base hit of the night.
The Chiefs tallied seven hits and were led in that department by Hawthorne, who recorded a single and a double.
