Hopkinsville uses fast-paced play to move past Caldwell County

PRINCETON — Ten Hopkinsville players scored in their Thursday game at Caldwell County to push HHS to a 78-47 win.
Hopkinsville (3-2) scored 30 points in the first quarter, using fast-paced play to convert steals on defense into layups on offense.
Alijah Watts had 13 of his team-high 19 points in the first half — 10 in the first period — while Jamarcus Burks had seven of his 11 points in the first quarter.
Hopkinsville played a frenetic game on both ends of the court, blocking off passing lanes to get the ball, then hustling down the court for layups, moving the ball around quickly when an open shot was not available.
Daisjaun Mercer scored 10 points for Hopkinsville, while Reece Jesse added eight points and KeiMarion Smith had seven.
Caldwell County (4-13) was paced by Tripp Branch’s game-high 21 points with nine of those points coming in the second quarter, when he hit back-to-back 3-pointers.
Collin Whittington added eight points for Caldwell, while Blake Vivrette had seven.
Branch and Tate VanHooser of Caldwell County were honored before the game as part of CCHS’s Senior Night.
Hopkinsville 30 18 23 7 — 78
Caldwell County 7 13 14 13 — 47
HOPKINSVILLE — Reece Jesse 8, Jamarcus Burks 11, Alijah Watts 19, Kaden West 2 Arthur McKnight 13, Daisjaun Mercer 10, K.C. Cabiness 4, Isaiah Manning 2, KeiMarion Smith 7, Jacob Gavin 2, Xavier Dowler 0, Delandon Sykes 0. FG: 34. 3-pointers: 4 (McKnight 3, Smith). FT: 4/8. Record: 3-2.
CALDWELL COUNTY — Tripp Branch 21, Carter Whittington 3, Collin Whittington 8, Blake Vivrette 7, Tate VanHooser 0, Isaiah Joyner 2, Zavy Bumphus 2, Demarcus Thompson 0, Jack Englebright 0, Giovante Riley 4. FG: 15. 3-pointers 4 (Branch 3, Vivrette). FT: 13/18. Record: 4-13.
