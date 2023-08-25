Former University of Kentucky punter Max Duffy will hang up his cleats and try his hand at coaching as he joins the Murray State football program as the teams video coordinator.
The Australian was one of the best punters to play at the University of Kentucky and played for then UK special teams coordinator Dean Hood.
“We already had a punter on scholarship, but they were so adamant about how good this guy was,” Hood said. “I went into Coach Stoops office and said, ‘Coach, I’ve got a punter I think we need to sign.’ Coach wasn’t too happy, because you don’t go over on specialists. You don’t sign two punters.”
That turned out to be the right call.
In 2019, he was named the Ray Guy Award winner, given to the nation’s best punter. That’s an honor he partly credits to Hood.
“In my opinion, like the Kliff Kingsbury of special teams, or Lincoln Riley of special teams,” Duffy said. “For me, it changed my life, getting an opportunity at Kentucky. His scheme was able to help me win the Ray Guy Award.”
After a prolific college career and several years playing professionally, Duffy decided to hang up the cleats last year.
Instead, he decided to try his hand at coaching football, and he knew just who to call for his first opportunity.
“He was like, ‘Coach, I want to coach. Well, all I’ve got open right now is a video coordinator,’ ” Hood recalled. “So, it was a conversation where, ‘Hey, Max, you can’t come here wanting to be a coach and not do a good job at the video coordinator.’ In perfect Max form, he goes, ‘Coach, I’ll be the best video coordinator in the nation.’”
So Duffy moved from central Kentucky to western Kentucky, helping coordinate video for Murray State, but also offering up his expertise in special teams.
“I’ve obviously played, and been to all the camps and those things,” Duffy said. “So, it’s good to be able to relate to the kids, and hopefully they get a bit out of it.”
It’s the first step in a long coaching journey for the former Wildcat.
Duffy hopes to one day become a special teams coordinator. Fortunately for him, he’s got a great mentor in Dean Hood.
“I know there’s a process to go through, but just work as hard as I can to learn,” Duffy said. “That’s why it’s great being with coach Hood. Obviously, a power-five, SEC special teams coordinator; there’s no one better to learn from.”
