Max Duffy

Former UK punter Max Duffy will try his hand at coaching, taking the video coordinator job for the Murray State football program while also offering up his expertise in special teams.

 BRYAN WOOLSTON | AP file photo

Former University of Kentucky punter Max Duffy will hang up his cleats and try his hand at coaching as he joins the Murray State football program as the teams video coordinator.

The Australian was one of the best punters to play at the University of Kentucky and played for then UK special teams coordinator Dean Hood.

