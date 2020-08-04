MURRAY — In any other season, first-year Murray State football coach Dean Hood would almost certainly be in the advanced stages of building his team.
Spring ball would’ve given him a visual idea of his current roster depth. Summer workouts would’ve shown the growth of his returning players. And in the cracks, recruitment would’ve focused on significantly targeting talent in lacking areas.
But with the coronavirus wreaking havoc in early March, 2020 is no normal year. Any timetable Hood had since being named the Racers’ lead skipper in December 2019 got wadded up and dunked in the nearest waste bin.
So, on Monday — when the team officially opened fall camp at Roy Stewart Stadium — there was a brief sense of normalcy. A sense of purpose.
And a sense of the unknown.
“I was walking around today writing down jersey numbers and trying to figure out who was who,” Hood said. “We literally and basically went from guys lifting weights and running around cones to COVID-19, and now we’re back together again and trying to figure guys out. And we brought in a whole class of guys, not really knowing what we have.
“Obviously, we’ve watched all the film, but we didn’t see all the guys. And you’re getting here and getting guys in different spots. It’s going to be a long process before we’re able to even come close to assessing (depth and leaders).”
Clearly, the Racers have some pieces in high regard. Second-year quarterback Preston Rice could potentially build on his 19-touchdown 2019 campaign. Linebacker Anthony Koclanakis (third-team All-America), wide receiver LaMartez Brooks, punt returner/wide receiver Malik Honeycutt, defensive lineman Scotty Humpich and long snapper Chandler Moody were all recently named to Phil Steele’s All-Ohio Valley Conference Preseason First Team. Kicker Zaden Webber was named to the second team, while linebacker Alec Long and offensive lineman Levi Nesler were named to the third team.
But it’s the live football Hood is currently missing in the assessment process, which made Monday all the more momentous.
“You went from zero spring ball to zero in-person meetings into the summer access, where everything was so scattered,” Hood added. “We were in groups of 16, because that’s the most that our weight room can handle. Guys were divided by teams, and not by position group, so we didn’t wipe out one whole group if you had a positive test and contact tracing.
“You add all that stuff up where everything is so scattered, and not being in person and all that kind of stuff. For the first day of actually doing something that looked like football, it was really good.”
Koclanakis talks 3-4
After recording an OVC-best 124 tackles and 63 solo stops at inside linebacker last season, Koclanakis has admittedly been spending most of this odd offseason not just in typical workout mode — but also in study mode.
Because, according to Koclanakis, the Racers will be switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defense, with the dynamic tackler potentially floating around the middle and outside.
“I’ve been prioritizing learning the new defense and the new scheme,” the Anaheim, California, native said. “It’s not the same position I played last year. It’s different, and hopefully I can keep up playing at the same level I was playing at last year.
“Last year, I was strictly inside the box, so I’ll be up the field a little bit more this year. ... We would dress it like a 3-4 last year, but still, at the end of the slants ... it would be a 4-3. (It’s) definitely a little bit different than last year. You don’t know which side of the ball we’re going to be blitzing from. It’s not always going to be the boundary like it was last year. It’ll be boundary, field ... very easy to disguise more stuff in this defense.”
Honeycutt healthy
While the Racers did get to see the blossoming of Milan, Tennessee, native Brooks last season (43 catches, six touchdowns, 793 yards), it was supposed to be alongside the talents of Honeycutt.
A torn meniscus before the season, however, stole away his 2019 before it even began — and the journey back to the turf in Murray has been arduous.
Honeycutt attended all the games last season, spending most of the time on the sidelines either on crutches or in a full leg wrap, cheering for teammates whenever they made plays.
Monday’s helmets-only practice, then, was his first step back into once-again making his own highlights.
“When I tore my meniscus, I had surgery the very next day,” he said. “I couldn’t put weight on my right leg at all for three-to-four months. After that, it was just a bunch of rehab trying to strengthen my leg and trying to strengthen my knee, and my calf muscle.
“It’s been a long process, but to get where I’m at right now — where I knew I could compete in one-on-one’s and team stuff — I would say it was probably at the beginning of the summer.”
