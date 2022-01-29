Friday night was full of great First Region match ups including a high tempo game between Paducah Tilghman and Marshall County. Homecoming wasn’t the only thing worth celebrating, as the Blue Tornado ended the night with a 57-43 win.
The first half of play was simple give and take basketball. Whenever one team scored, the other would answer right back. It was just a matter of scoring that wouldn’t necessarily come easy for either team. Both defenses held their ground, making it difficult to find the open man, let alone the open shot. After the first eight minutes of play the Marshal led by just one point, 11-10.
Tilghman opened up the second quarter on a short 4-0 run but that would be the most they would lead by for a while, as the Marshals answered right back and quickly took the lead back. Tilghman junior Jequan Warren made a big impact on the first half of play, scoring eight of his 22 points on the night, but it wasn’t just is offensive presence that was the problem for the Marshals, his defense was just as gritty. He would be responsible for the outcome of the game late in the fourth quarter.
“If there’s a better on ball defender in our region I don’t know who it would be,” Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet said about Warren. “He just gets down low and has fast hands and fast feat and that’s just his mentality.”
Despite the effort from Warren and company, Marshall County was still able to outscore the Blue Tornado 11-9 in the second period to hold a 22-19 lead going into the locker room. Quinn Smith put up six points in the second quarter to help give the Marshals that slight edge.
The third quarter was where the Blue Tornado started to find their scoring rhythm, outscoring their opponents 16-12. With that would come several lead changed and no real level of comfort for either team, as the point deficit never surpassed three points. Back-to-back three from Mian Shaw and Jayvion Powell with 2:30 left in the quarter would get the Blue Tornado the lead back and they would hold onto that lead the remainder of the quarter.
Going into the final eight minutes of play it was still anyone’s game as the home team led 35-34. Two quick steal by Warren bumped that lead up to 39-34 and the race was on from there. The Blue Tornado outscored the Marshals 22-9 in the final quarter, thanks to 12 points from Warren.
With 1:30 left to play, Tilghman led 50-43 and a crucial technical foul was handed to the Marshals, giving the Blue Tornado even more momentum and a nine point lead. The quick hands of the Tilghman defense forced several more turnovers, leading to the final 57-43 score.
The Blue Tornado will get a couple days rest before meeting a fellow district opponent, St. Mary on Feb. 3 on the road. Five of their final six games are against First Region opponents.
Caldwell County will be the next opponent for the Marshal on Feb. 1, followed by Hopkins County Central on Feb. 3. Out of the remaining seven games left in the season, four are against region opponents, including another game against the Blue Tornado.
Tilghman 10 19 35–57
Marshall County 11 22 34–43
The Lady Blue Tornado opened up the night against Marshall County, where the Lady Marshals played their true to their dominant style of play, beating the home team 70-27.
Senior Halle Langhi couldn’t be stopped, scoring 25 points all in the first half of play. It seemed like every fast break opportunity the Lady Marshals had, Langhi was laying it up and in, and they had plenty. After the first quarter of play the Lady Marshals led 25-3.
Diamond Gray was the lone scorer for the Lady Blue Tornado, putting up three points, in the first quarter as part of her 11-point final performance. They turned things around in the second quarter, putting up 10 points as a team, but when the opposing team puts up 22 points of their own it’s hard to keep up.
Going into the locker room Tilghman trailed by 28 points, with a 47-19 score.
It didn’t take long for Marshall County head coach Aaron Beth to switch out his starting five players to give his bench some valuable varsity minutes. Granted with their dominant 13-4 season, this was by far their first game getting serious minutes.
A running clock commenced in the second half as the Lady Marshals continue to outscore the Lady Blue Tornado. The 10 points in the second quarter would be the most the home team would score in any given quarter. Gray continued to lead the way in each quarter for her team, alongside Dasia Garland who added eight points on the night.
The game would come to an end with a 70-27 score. Up next for Tilghman is another tough game against McCracken County on Feb. 4, with just five games left in the regular season. For the Lady Marshals, they get right back to work on Saturday night against McCracken County, and then will play Christian Fellowship on Feb. 4.
Marshall County 25 47 61–70
Tilghman 3 13 19–27
