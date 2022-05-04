Four home runs, including one on the last play of the game, helped the Lady Mustangs beat their cross town opponents, the Lady Tornado, 10-0 on Tuesday night.
Annie White, Izzy Story, Zoe Smithson and Ariel Fox all got in on the home run action to help with the shut out of their district opponents. Including these four, the Lady Stangs currently have 42 home runs through their 21 games played, according to the stats recorded on the KHSAA website.
Junior pitcher Ally Hutchins, made things difficult for her opponents at the plate. She was one hit away from a perfect game, but Tilghman senior Rosie Minter got one hit off of her in the form of a ground ball for a single in the top of the fourth inning. Hutchins pitched all five innings, allowed that one hit and struck out five on 67 pitches.
Hutchins was the cause of the first run of the game as well when she hit a fly ball for a double to score Ellie Shoulders who bunted for a single earlier in the inning. A double play in between those two at-bats would cause the first two outs and one more after the Hutchins double would leave her courtesy runner, Cate Hurley stranded on second base to end the inning.
Another run in the bottom of the second, this time in the form of a homer by Story, would keep the scoring consistent and make it a 2-0 ball game.
A pair or doubles from Fox and Hutchins would be the first two at-bats for the Lady Mustangs and lead to the third run of the game as Hutchins’ double would bring home Fox. Hurley would come home in place of Hutchins thanks to Whites home run but not before Tilghman snagged their their second out, jumping the score up 5-0.
With two outs on the board for the Lady Tornado, Minter stepped up to the plate and took away the perfect game from Hutchins in the pitching circle. Minter singled on a ground ball to left field on a 2-2 count. Unfortunately for Tilghman the next at-bat would result in a strikeout to leave Minter stranded at first.
Raygan Rogers and Rhea-lee Joiner would start the bottom of the fourth inning with a pair of singles and Fox would bring them and herself home thanks to her homer, making it an 8-0 ball game.
The final home run of the night came in the last play of the game. White got things rolling with a double to start the Lady Mustangs portion of the fifth inning. Tilghman caught the next fly ball to put an out on the board, but the next at-bat would be Smithson who would hit a walk-off home run to end the game 10-0.
This Second District matchup will take place again on Monday, May 9, when the Lady Tornado will play hosts and look to even the series.
McCracken County 10, Paducah Tilghman 0
McCracken County 11332XX — 10-11-1
Paducah Tilghman 00000XX — 0-1-1
2B: MC — A Hutchins 2, A White, A Fox
HR: MC — A White, I Story, Z Smithson, A Fox
TB: MC — A White 6, A Fox 6, I Story 4, Z Smithson 4, A Hutchins 4, R Joiner 1, E Shoulders 1, R Rodgers 1; PT — R Minter 1.
RECORDS: McCracken County (20-1), Paducah Tilghman (13-13).
