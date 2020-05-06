The last time Cory Holt stepped onto a high school basketball court with a personal investment: March 7, 2016, at the CFSB Center in Murray.
He was in his 12th season as an assistant for Brad Steig and Paducah Tilghman boys basketball.
Now four years later, Holt is returning to the sidelines, when on Tuesday afternoon Hickman County officials announced he’d be the next boys basketball coach for the Falcons.
“The itch,” he said.
It must be scratched.
• • •
Riding a 16-game winning streak, the 2016 Blue Tornado were about to face the vaunted Murray Tigers in the First Region semifinals, in what many considered to be matchup between the two best teams this side of Bowling Green.
Two hours later, a right-corner 3-pointer from Duane Curtis and technical free throws from James Boone pushed the Black and Gold to the regional championship game against McCracken County, and later on into the 2016 KHSAA Sweet 16.
Third in wins at PTHS behind Otis Dinning and Berny Miller, Steig resigned after 14 seasons and moved forward in Tilghman administration.
Holt, then and currently the pastor at New Harmony Missionary Baptist in Clinton, turned to other endeavors — but most importantly his growing church. And a bitter defeat didn’t sit well.
“That game stung,” he said. “So for two years, I didn’t go to a sporting event. I did not go to one high school athletic activity.”
But, again, the itch. It always wins.
“I love it,” he added. “I love the competition. I love the camaraderie. There’s some great guys coaching in our region. Some great officials. I had the itch. And I started watching basketball again last year, getting back involved some.
“And then this opportunity presented itself, and really it’s just something the Lord’s put together, and given us an opportunity to be who we need us to be in order for this to happen.”
Let it be known; the exciting and thrilling memories with Steig and Tilghman basketball far outweigh this one particular moment.
In reality, it’s his decade-long kinship with Steig ... and the sting of a tough loss ... that reminds him just how much he loves the game of basketball, and just how much he wanted to get back into it.
“Brad Steig absolutely gave me a great opportunity, and I learned a tremendous amount about X’s and O’s from him,” Holt said. “He is a real base for me to build off of with all of those things that I learned, and he is certainly a reason that I have the opportunity today that I have.”
Holt’s wife, Kim — a longtime English teacher at Paducah Tilghman — has also recently accepted the position of guidance counselor for grades K-8 in the Fulton County school system, which only further cements this change in family direction.
• • •
Holt has played his part as an assistant in a great number of strong rivalries. He played for Ballard Memorial as part of the Class of 1992, served as a Bombers assistant for one season in the Third District, and then was on Tilghman’s bench against St. Mary, Lone Oak, Heath ... and later McCracken County.
Now he joins a First District that’s most recently been ruled by Carlisle County and Fulton County, with the Falcons’ last district title coming in 2017 under Jimmy Long’s Dalton Jewell/Grant Davis/Parker Estes/Demarcus Mason squad.
The Falcons also haven’t beaten the Comets since Feb. 20, 2018, in what served as a last-second, first-round upset in the 2018 First District Tournament.
“Brian O’Neill (at Carlisle County) obviously is a fixture in the First Region,” Holt said. “It’s a great rivalry, but it’s been a little one-sided over the last few years. And so, in order for this to become another rivalry, we need to win a game.
“But there’s a great tradition between both programs, and it’s one of those ‘throw the records out the window’ when you play it. But I’m looking forward to it.”
The Falcons went 0-7 in district play last season under second-year coach Wynn Harris, but do return soon-to-be senior guard Jackson Midyett (19.3 ppg) and a host of experienced youth around him.
Holt, naturally, has started daydreaming about 2020-21, and what it might look like for the Falcons.
“Thinking ahead, we’ll probably run (Midyett) off some picks and screens, and take some of the ball-handling responsibility away from him, and free him up,” Holt added. “... But for a small school, I think we’ll be really competitive. To be optimistic, I think we have a real shot to be competitive with some All ‘A’ schools.”
And as for Holt’s overall coaching energy? “I feel like I’ve got a little bit more in the tank.”
