Local high school boys basketball teams will take a short break from the 2022-23 season for the Holidays, before getting back to action next week. This time of year brings plenty of action packed days and nights as many schools host and travel to a variety of tournaments to put their skills to the test against schools they normally wouldn’t have the chance to play.

While the majority of the local schools will hit the local roads to Owensboro, Carbondale, South Oldham and Eastern, others will go a little bit farther to Dyer, Tennessee and even Florida for one local team. One local tournament however will stay within the First Region boundaries as Calloway County High School hosts the Murray Bank Hardwood Classic.

