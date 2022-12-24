Local high school boys basketball teams will take a short break from the 2022-23 season for the Holidays, before getting back to action next week. This time of year brings plenty of action packed days and nights as many schools host and travel to a variety of tournaments to put their skills to the test against schools they normally wouldn’t have the chance to play.
While the majority of the local schools will hit the local roads to Owensboro, Carbondale, South Oldham and Eastern, others will go a little bit farther to Dyer, Tennessee and even Florida for one local team. One local tournament however will stay within the First Region boundaries as Calloway County High School hosts the Murray Bank Hardwood Classic.
Games will get back in action on Tuesday, December 27 with the following schedule:
Tuesday, December 27City of Middletown Holiday Classic at Eastern
Gibson Co. Christmas Classic at Dyer, TN
Fulton City vs. Dresden, TN
Hickman County vs. Lady County (Tiptonville), TN
Illinois Route 13 Christmas Tournament at Carbondale, IL
Paducah Tilghman vs, Jacksonville, IL
KSA Events Holiday Classic at Wide World of Sports (Orlando, FL)
Mayfield vs. Mount St. Charles Academy (Woonsocket, RI)
Murray Bank Hardwood Classic at Calloway County
Calloway County vs. Louisville Collegiate
Graves County vs. St. Benedict at Auburndale
South Oldham Christmas Tournament
McCracken County vs. Highlands
White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic
Lyon County vs. Holy Cross (Covington)
Ballard Memorial at Steeleville, IL
Wednesday, December 28
City of Middletown Holiday Classic
Gibson Co. Christmas Classic
Hickman County vs. Gleason, TN
Fulton City vs. Lake County (Tiptonville, TN)
Illinois Route 13 Christmas Tournament
Paducah Tilghman vs. Carbondale, IL
Paducah Tilghman vs. Marion, AR
Independence Bank Classic at Owensboro SportsCenter
Carlisle County vs. Evansville Day (Evansville, IN)
KSA Events Holiday Classic
Murray Bank Hardwood Classic
Smoky Mountain Winter Classic at Gatlinburg, TN
Marshall County vs. Spain Park (Hoover, AL)
Murray vs. St. Xavier (Cincinnati, OH)
South Oldham Christmas Tournament
Thursday, December 29
Independence Bank Classic
Carlisle County vs. Trinity (Whitesville)
All other games are TBA in their respective tournaments on Thursday and Friday with only Murray and Marshall County competing on Friday.
Schools will then take another break for the New Year and get back to regular action the with school back in session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.