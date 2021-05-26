MAYFIELD — Murray junior pitcher Nick Holcomb is listed on the team’s roster at 130 pounds. Tuesday against Graves County, his game was mean to go along with his lean.
Holcomb threw seven innings of two-hit ball that helped tip the scales the Tigers’ way in a 3-1 win over the hosting Eagles.
After Graves County’s Drake Defreitas singled into centerfield and scored leadoff man Markus Isaiah, who reached on an error, Holcomb only allowed one more hit the entire outing.
“It makes me happy to see guys work through stuff, and Nick went through a patch in the early part of the season when he was trying to find some stuff,” Tigers coach Sam Rushing said after the game. “The last two times he’s been out (vs. Webster County and Paducah Tilghman), he’s been really good.”
Holcomb entered the game with a 2.72 ERA over 382/3 innings and a 5-3 record. Facing the Eagles’ lineup, he struck out eight batters and allowed just one walk.
“That’s his first complete game this year. He had all his pitches working. I’m real proud of him,” Rushing said.
And as Holcomb’s pitches were working, so was the defense behind him. Despite two errors and a first-inning score, Murray locked down Graves by keeping the ball in the infield. Rushing said that a new score sheet the team has been using has become a point of pride among the players that translated to the field.
“It’s something we’ve harped on for several weeks now because we went through a patch when we weren’t catching or throwing anything,” he said. “The guys are having fun (with their new score sheet) they’ve been using in games and they’ve been really into it and are taking a lot of pride.”
The Eagles (19-7) stayed up 1-0 through four innings with Drew Davis pitching. Tiger batter Carson Tucker led off the fifth with a line drive to center and made it to third base off an outfield error before scoring on the next at-bat to even the game.
In the sixth, with Caden Kelly and Josh Eaton at the corners, senior Kade Gibson sent Davis’ 1-1 pitch to deep center that scored both Kelly and Eaton and sent Gibson to second for a 3-1 Tiger lead that remained the rest of the game.
“Kade stepped up and got a big hit, and he’s been doing that for a while now,” Rushing said of his .408 leading slugger with 35 runs batted in. “He’s got great numbers. I’m glad he came through for us.”
Gibson finished 2-for-4, as did Tucker and Nathan Rogers.
Davis went 52/3 innings with seven hits, two earned runs and four walks. Drew Hayden closed out the sixth frame and Jamison Curd worked the seventh inning.
Graves County will close out its regular season Thursday at Hopkins County Central before waiting for the championship of the Third District tournament on Monday. Murray, which is a tick above .500 at 16-15, also ends the regular slate on the road at Lyon County on Thursday then faces Marshall County in the opening match of the Fourth District tournament Saturday.
Rushing said Tuesday’s win was a shot in the arm that his Tigers should carry the rest of the way — however long that may be.
“We’ve got a win-or-go-home game on Saturday. Every day is a step. We lost (Monday to St. Mary, 4-3) and win today,” he said. “I hope today gives us a lot of confidence for Saturday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.