Keith Hodge has resigned as Murray High School’s head football coach, MHS athletic director Ann Greenfield told The Sun on Wednesday.
Hodge was scheduled to announce his decision to his players and coaches on Wednesday afternoon. He is returning to Dresden, Tennessee, where he coached the Dresden High School football team to an 18-6 record over two seasons prior to coming to Murray in the summer of 2017.
“I want to thank Keith Hodge for all he has accomplished with the Murray High football program. I wish him the best of luck,” Greenfield said. “We are now in the process of looking for a replacement.”
The Tigers went 5-7 in Hodge’s inaugural season and finished 8-5 in 2018 before posting matching 8-4 records in 2019 and 2020 for a cumulative record of 29-20 over four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.