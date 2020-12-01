It’s an extremely small sample size — seven points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists against hapless Division III Greenville University on Sunday night — but it was easy to see why Murray State’s newest face at point guard, Justice Hill, is nicknamed “Juice.”
The Little Rock, Arkansas, native with three years of eligibility (four, counting this season’s free pass) looked poised and seamless in transition — serving as a blur up the middle of the court.
For the Racers, it’s another welcome ball-handler alongside the likes of Chico Carter, DaQuan Smith and Tevin Brown, who all took turns last season bringing it up the court following the departure of Ja Morant.
But for the sophomore, this isn’t his first time he’s had pressure in his hands.
Committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program under Mike Anderson during his entire high school career, Hill actually has a state football title under his belt.
In 2019, he was fittingly a quarterback — almost a tradition at this point for Murray State recruits — and he’d finish with 3,084 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions alongside 1,000 yards rushing and 21 more touchdowns on 112 carries. He led Little Rock Christian to its first-ever Class 5A football title, going for 330 total yards and four touchdowns against Pulaski Academy, then signed with the Hawgs and graduated high school early to get on campus.
In that decision, Hill spurned football offers from the likes of Howard, Memphis and Auburn to play basketball. He left high school as Arkansas’ No. 3 overall basketball prospect despite not playing his senior season, and was considered a top-50 point guard nationally by both Rivals and 247Sports.com.
After Anderson was dismissed (and subsequently hired at St. John’s to replace Chris Mullin), the 5-foot-11, 170-pounder stayed two months under new coach Eric Musselman (formerly of Nevada men’s basketball) before opting for junior college hoops, where he helped lead Salt Lake CC (Utah) to a 29-4 record and a berth into the 2020 NJCAA Tournament as the field’s No. 4 overall seed (averaging 14/4/3 along the way, and a nod as one of the 10 NJCAA’s All-American First-Team spots).
It’s here where the Racers got involved heavily with Hill’s recruitment, eventually topping a hefty load of offers (Loyola Marymount, Middle Tennessee State, Hawaii, New Mexico, Florida International, Fresno State, Nevada, East Carolina, Washington State and Wichita State) to land his skill-set.
The biggest number for Hill on Sunday? 10 rebounds. From the point guard position.
That’s not common. And it’s something six-year MSU coach Matt McMahon hopes to continue to see in the games ahead.
“I hope so,” he noted. “I think point guard rebounding at the defensive end of the floor is really important for a couple of reasons. The majority of teams in the country, their point guard — when they’re on offense — is responsible for getting back on defense. So you usually don’t have to account for him as someone who needs to be boxed out, and it allows your point guard to run free and be an extra defensive rebounder. And I think it’s important to take advantage of that.
“If your point guard does rebound defensively for you, it just jumpstarts your fastbreak and transition game even quicker, because you’re not worrying about getting the outlet pass from your big man. (And) I do think that’s important for us. I think we have great size in our frontcourt, but we need our guards to be very good defensive rebounders for sure.”
Blue Raiders’ pillaging
Murray State’s first Division I matchup of the 2020-21 slate comes this Wednesday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, as the Racers head to the Murphy Center to face Nick McDevitt’s Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders.
The second-year skipper and former UNC-Asheville graduate and coach has an upgraded roster after MTSU finished 8-23 and 4-14 in Conference USA a year ago.
In close losses to Omaha and East Tennessee State University this year, MTSU held its opponents to 5-for-29 from the arc and came away with 23 steals, with guys like Murfreesboro native Donovan Sims (senior, 6-1, 160, 9.5 ppg), former Dayton guard Jordan Davis (redshirt-junior, 6-3, 195, 8.0 ppg), former Eastern Kentucky forward DeAndre Dishman (redshirt-junior, 6-6, 235, 8.0 ppg) and former Charleston Southern guard Dontrell Shuler (junior, 6-2, 180, 6.5 ppg) benefitting the most from the forced miscues.
“When you look at Middle, you’re obviously going to see a lot more size, length and athleticism on the perimeter,” McMahon said. “And it starts with their ability to pressure the point guard, with a guy like Shuler — a Charleston Southern transfer — who can really get after the basketball. And then, I think, for us, the pressure in the halfcourt will be different (than Greenville on Sunday). It’s not so much the traps. Middle Tennessee doesn’t trap or use full-court press. But to force 23 steals, it’s all through their halfcourt pressure defensively with their man-to-man.”
MTSU’s biggest issue has been scoring the basketball in these first 80 minutes. The Blue Raiders are shooting just 31.2% from the field and 26.8% from the arc in the stretch.
However, it’s been more than 270 days since the Racers played any meaningful Division I basketball together.
Said McMahon: “I’m just anxious to see where we stand at this point of the season.”
