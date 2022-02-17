At the start of the 2021-22 basketball season the McCracken County Lady Mustangs knew they were going to be good, they just didn’t realize how good. Now with just one game left in their regular season they hold a 26-1 record. They sit atop the KHSAA RPI standings across the state and are ranked second in the Kentucky AP Girls Basketball poll.
Their success started from night one and pushed full steam ahead until a slight bump in the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament. Some might not even consider the loss to DuPont Manual a bump, as they only lost by three points and bounced right back to go 3-1 in the prestigious tournament. Since that 54-51 loss on Dec. 20 they haven’t looked back and started their campaign as the top ranked team from there on out.
“Early on we thought we had a chance to be good by the end of the year,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. “We had everybody back from last year and adding Destiny back into the mix we felt as a staff that we could contend for the regional title. After the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament where we went 3-1 it clicked just how good we could be this season but never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be 26-1.”
Last year’s region title slipped out of reach for the Lady Mustangs in the championship game, with a 49-21 decision to the Lady Marshals of Marshall County. That team is identical to this year’s team but with one big positive factor. This year’s team has a healthy Destiny Thomas who has brought 17.5 points per game on average along with great leadership on and off the court.
“It’s been amazing, before then I took a lot of things for granted, being on the sidelines taught me to not take anything for granted and to leave it all on the floor,” junior forward Destiny Thomas said. “Coming back I felt like I had so much to prove and I knew I had to help the team, so that what I’ve been trying to do this year.”
Thomas is currently leading all scorers for the Lady Mustangs with 473 points and counting, while pulling in 162 rebounds and has taken a staggering 194 free throws, making 144 of them.
While the addition of Thomas has no doubt been a big factor in the Lady Mustangs success, there are plenty of others on this young roster that played big roles as well. Sivills points out that this group of talented girls has played together for so long and has played at the varsity level earlier than most, which he believes is a big factor to their success.
“My entire starting five plus Haidyn Green off the bench have had to play since their freshmen years, they got thrown into the frying pan early and have done a wonderful job,” Sivills said. “Today these ladies are used to the pressure, the game has slowed down for them and they are making the right basketball plays that they weren’t necessarily making in previous years.”
The players agree.
“The talent we have, we’ve put in some crazy hard work into the season and our team chemistry is great,” sophomore guard Claire Johnson said on what has made this McCracken team successful thus far.
“The big thing is we all have good relationships with each other,” senior forward Shymiya Daye said. “We are just like a big family so that plays a role when we get on the court, we are comfortable with each other and that helps us play well.”
Daye is just one of two Lady Mustang seniors on the roster, Haidyn Green being the other. They have both been on the varsity roster since their freshmen year when McCracken County put on an 18-14 performance. The team has come a long ways since then and Daye says this season is extra special.
“This year is really special, not a lot of people get to go this far and it’s my senior year so I’m glad we have the chance to potentially go to state,” Daye said.
That’s right, as the team ranked second in the state and first in the RPI standings; this team has a pretty convincing resume for a trip to Rupp Arena for the state tournament. They know it, their fans know it and their opponents know it. But that’s not what has been on the forefront of their minds. They know that one bad game has the potential of cutting that dream short so they just focus on the game in front of them.
“Anything can happen,” sophomore forward Mikee Buchanan said. “Making sure that we play our best every single game moving forward is extremely important for us if we do want to go as far as state, it’s just really important for us to stay focused.”
That focus will need to endure for one more regular season game on Thursday night when McCracken County plays host to Calloway County. From there Sivills says their record goes back to 0-0 with the start of the district and region tournaments.
“After Calloway, we take our record, we had an incredible season but now everyone is back to 0-0, I have seen in my career teams like ours go very far and teams like ours get upset in the regional tournament,” Sivills said.
District tournaments start on Saturday, Feb. 19 for the First Region and while the Lady Mustangs have a bye for the first game of the Second District tournament, the region is packed with talented teams that could surprise even this top ranked team.
“Our coaches have told us to keep in mind that we could have a chance to win state but also to take it one game at a time because we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” junior forward Caroline Sivills said. “But we also know how good we are so we need to be responsible and not take any team for granted.”
So while the season will most likely come to an end with a record of 27-1, the postseason will be where the Lady Mustangs really prove themselves as one of the best teams in the state. Prove that they are a team that can win the Second District Championship and the First Region Championship. Prove that they can very well make it to the state championship game and win.
“We have all the ingredients of a quality team, from point guard play, to having a division one type player,” Sivills said. “We are so athletic in all positions, we have a terrific bench that comes in and plays their role very well, but the most important thing is we are healthy.”
So for now we wait to see what is to come for the McCracken County Lady Mustangs in the postseason, but no matter what happens there one thing is certain, this 2021-22 team is something special.
