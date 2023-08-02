With the high school boys and girls golf season two weeks in, several teams and individuals have made strong starts in local tournaments.
The McCracken County Mustangs took first place as a team with a team score of 308 at the Hopkinsville Invitational on Monday. Landon Hunt finished tied for first with a scorecard of 69. From their girls team, Sophie Hollowell finished second as an individual at the Henderson County Invitational. The Mustangs also took first as a team and Hunt finished first yet again with a 67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.