The high school golf season started earlier than usual after the KHSAA made changes to the sports post-season layout. A sub-state round was added as part of the state tournament to give more athletes a shot at making the post-season as well as narrow down the competition for the final round of play.
Several high school participated in a variety of tournaments across western Kentucky. The following isn’t a complete list of all local teams that competed on Monday, but a list of schools that provided their scores.
South Warren Lady Spartan InvitationalLocal schools including Marshall County and St. Mary competed in the South Warren Lady Spartan Invitational at the Park Mammoth Golf Club. Marshall County’s Trinity Beth claimed the first place spot with a 4-under-par 66. Beth and her fellow Lady Marshal golfers all played well enough to earn the top team spot as well with a collective 25-over-par 305.
Katie Roberts tied for fifth place with a card of 2-over-par 72, CeCelia Ray placed 12th with an 8-over-par 78. Skylar Waller carded a 19-over-par 89 to finish tied for 21st place and Elsie Riley finished tied for 30 with a card of 24-over-par 94.
Ellie Roof also competed as the lone female golfer for St. Mary High School. The senior golfer finished 2-over-par 72 to tie with Roberts.
Henderson InvitationalThe McCracken County boys golf team took first place at the Henderson Invitational at the Henderson Country Club.
As a team they scored 314. Dallas Vinson led the team with a score of 4-over-par 76 and Camryn Beatty finished right behind him with a score of 5-over-par 77.
Tyler Dew followed with an 8-over-par 80, Cannon Ford finished with a 9-over-par 81 and Alec Rudy finished with an 87, 15-over-par round.
