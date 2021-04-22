Major League Fishing (MLF), the world’s largest tournament organization, has announced the return of the Wiley X High School Fishing Camp Presented by Tackle Warehouse, June 9-11, in Murray.
With daily activities on the shores of Kentucky Lake, the Wiley X High School Fishing Camp is the ultimate summer camp for serious high school anglers, boat captains, coaches and parents who are interested in pursuing their students’ next steps in tournament fishing and aim to push their skills to a higher level.
Over the three-day event, student anglers from across the nation will receive instruction from top MLF professionals and industry executives poised to help students continue to develop their fishing expertise and enhance fishing-career readiness.
Although most activities will take place outside, all camp activities will follow COVID-19 guidelines at the time of camp, including wearing a mask and social distancing.
Adults will have the option to drop off their students or stay throughout the camp to participate in special panel discussions aimed to identify best practices that give high school anglers and fishing teams the edge they need to thrive in the industry. The camp fee is $300 per student/adult.
The Wiley X High School Fishing Camp begins Wednesday, June 9, and concludes Friday, June 11, followed by an MLF Foundation benefit tournament on June 12 at Kentucky Lake. Tournament participants will have the opportunity to win thousands of dollars in cash prizes, with the winner taking home the MLF High School Fishing Cup, $1,000 and a new Jackson Kayak. One lucky participant will also be selected to fish with a Bass Pro Tour or Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit angler.
The benefit tournament, which raises funds for youth fishing programs and High School Fishing grants benefiting students nationwide, will launch out of Moors Resort and Marina, located at 570 Moors Road in Gilbertsville, and weigh-in before the Phoenix Bass Fishing League presented by T-H Marine tournament is at the same location. The tournament is open to all student anglers, including middle school and elementary school students accompanied by an adult. Participation in the Wiley X High School Fishing Camp is not required, but participants must supply their own boat to compete in the tournament.
On-site registration and a pre-tournament meeting will take place June 11 at Murray State University, located at 102 Curris Center in Murray. The tournament entry fee is $100 per boat, plus an additional $50 per boat for bonus categories with the opportunity to win an extra $500.
Each boat may have up to three participants assigned.
To register or for more information about the Wiley X High School Fishing Camp Presented by Tackle Warehouse and the MLF Foundation benefit tournament, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com/Camp.
