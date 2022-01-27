The end of the high school basketball season is just three short weeks away so let it’s tier to dive into what is in store for basketball fans in that time. Plenty of district and region games will be taking place to set the stage for what district tournaments will look like.
Both McCracken County boys and girls teams are the current front runners in the First Region, with records of 16-1 and 19-1 respectively. The Mustangs are the only boys team to remain undefeated in region play with an 8-0 record; having played St. Mary twice, Tilghman, Community Christian Academy, Calloway, Fulton County, Carlisle County and Marshall. They still have five more regional games to play in the regular season; Graves County twice, Tilghman again, Calloway again and Murray.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Mustangs rank up with some of the best in the state with their 19-1 record. They are currently sitting on a 12-game win streak with nine games left on their regular season schedule. The Lady Mustangs haven’t played as many region opponents as their male counterparts, but the four they have played have all been wins in their favor. Seven of those nine remaining games are against region opponents and one against Henderson County, another top rated state opponent who they beat early in the season.
Sitting behind the Mustangs by just one loss in the First Region standings is the Murray Tigers (16-2). Both losses have come in overtime games, the first to Montgomery, AL and the second was to fellow First Region team St. Mary. The Tigers have nine games remaining, including a first round game in the All “A” State Championship against Danville Christian early Thursday morning. Seven games out of the nine are First Region opponents, including the team above them, McCracken County on Valentines Day.
In second place on the girls side it’s the Lady Eagles of Graves County with a record of 15-3. Within those three losses, only one has been against a regional opponent. Marshall County beat them early in the season, but have handled their five other region opponents, including a rematch against the Lady Marshals with winning outcomes.
With three weeks left to play before district tournaments start, there is still plenty to change within the rankings of the First Region. But most believe that these top ranked teams are there to stay on top.
If the spirit of competition has taught us anything in the history of sports and life itself, it’s that anyone can win and anyone can lose.
So while these four teams sit in the top two spots of their rankings, in three weeks’ time they could be replaced. Only time will tell.
