From an early age, Ben Higdon has made a statement when playing baseball. The former McCracken County Mustang and Paducah native added to his already prestigious accolades by receiving the Region XXIV and Great Rivers Athletic Conference Player of the Year for his performance with the John A. Logan Vols.
“It’s honestly awesome to receive a reward at the collegiate level,” Higdon said. “It’s something you work for your whole college year and baseball career, so it’s good to be rewarded.”
In 58 games, Higdon collected a .459 batting average in 259 plate appearances and 209 at-bats. He shined offensively with 96 hits, 29 doubles, two triples, and 21 home runs, along with 95 RBI and snagging 192 total bases with 78 runs. Additionally, Higdon finished with an overall .552 on-base percentage, a .919 slugging percentage, and a .942 fielding percentage while patrolling the outfield for John A. Logan.
“The approach going into the season was to be a leader of the team and see the team succeed,” he said. “The personal success kind of came as a side effect of hard work and my teammates and coaching staff being there and pushing me along the way.”
Higdon was also named to the All-Great Rivers Athletic Conference and All-Region XXIV teams for his standout season on the baseball diamond.
“The goal of the rest of my baseball career is to ride it out as long as possible. The end goal of the career is to make it to the big leagues just like any kid dreams of,” Higdon said. “That would be the goal, but just enjoy the ride and make the most out of the relationships I make and see where it takes me.”
The son of Julie Higdon and Phil Higdon will head to Lincoln, California, this summer to continue his journey while playing for the Lincoln Potters, an organization in the California Collegiate League. And in the fall, the former Region 1 Baseball Player of the Year will head to Lexington to begin his journey with the University of Kentucky baseball program.
Previously, Higdon played at Memphis during his first year of collegiate baseball before traveling to Nebraska to play for the Freemont Moo in the Independence League Baseball Association last summer.
“The best moment of my collegiate career is probably being able to win a region championship with my friends from Logan,” he said. “A close second would be getting to see all my teammates move on to four years from Logan and making those relationships.”
The Vols finished the 2023 season with an overall 43-17 win-loss record with an NJCAA Region 24 Championship and finished 21-6 in conference play for a collective .321 batting average and 83 home runs.
