Senior Ben Higdon had a so-so game on the mound Friday but led the way offensively in providing plenty of run support in the McCracken County baseball team’s 11-1 win over visiting Dyer County (TN).
“A lot of guys stepped up, and we really had a great approach at the plate as a team,” Higdon said. “I’m proud of our guys, and hopefully we’re finding our groove again.”
One of the top hitters in the state in terms of batting average, Higdon was at it again on Friday with a 4-for-4 game with three doubles and a single to go with three RBIs.
“I was seeing the ball well and didn’t try to do too much out there — I just hit it where it was pitched — and it ended up being a good day,” he said.
Higdon entered play Friday with a .543 batting average, so his strong showing at the plate was par for the course.
“That’s just another day for Ben,” McCracken head coach Zach Hobbs said. “He’s swinging the bat really well. He’s not trying to do too much — he’s taking what the pitcher gives him and just has a real nice, compact swing. He’s leading us in hitting and is doing a really good job at the plate.”
Junior Jack Bennett and senior Braden Vinyard also had multi-hit outings with two singles apiece. Vinyard finished the game with three RBIs.
“Braden had a great day,” Hobbs said. “He keeps coming up big with big-time hits for us.”
Junior Dylan Riley, hitting in the No. 9 spot in the order, contributed a pair of RBIs for an offense that gave Higdon plenty of cushion on the mound. Higdon allowed just one run and two hits while striking out six but tallied six walks in an 85-pitch outing over four innings.
“He’s just trying to do too much and be too fine,” Hobbs said of Higdon’s pitching performance. “But he competes, and that’s the thing — even without his best stuff, he was battling and doing what he needed to do to give us a chance to win the game.”
Higdon agreed that improvements needed to be made moving forward.
“I have a tendency to dial it up there a little bit with two strikes or try and be too perfect there,” he said. “Sometimes I just have to get it over the plate and keep my pitch count low.”
Freshman Ross Aldridge relieved Higdon on the mound to pitch the fifth and final inning. He allowed one hit and struck out two.
The Mustangs (11-4) got the scoring started right away Friday after Higdon led off the bottom of the first inning with a double. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when senior Brandon Dodd grounded into a double play after senior Rivers Moffatt was hit by a pitch. Dyer County pitcher Parker Patterson hit five Mustang batters in the game.
McCracken added three more runs in the second inning, two of which came on an RBI sacrifice fly from Riley and an RBI double from Higdon. The Mustangs increased their lead to 5-0 courtesy of an RBI sacrifice fly from Vinyard in the third frame after Moffatt (hit by pitch), senior Grant Godwin (single) and Bennett (single) loaded the bases.
The Choctaws (11-11) scored their lone run of the game in the top of the fourth inning on a single from Patterson. But the Mustangs answered in the bottom of the frame with an RBI double from Higdon after Riley had been hit by a pitch and stole second base.
The Mustangs ended the game via the run rule courtesy of a five-run fifth inning. Moffatt and Dodd led off with back-to-back singles, and Bennett drew a one-out hit-by-pitch to load the bases. A run scored on a balk, and Vinyard followed with a two-RBI single. Later in the inning, with two outs, Riley and Higdon hit back-to-back RBI singles to close out the scoring.
Friday’s game was supposed to be the appetizer for a tough doubleheader at home Saturday against Louisville Trinity (15-0) and Lafayette (11-3), who own the No. 1 and No. 10 spots, respectively, in the KHSAA’s RPI standings. But with all-day rain in the forecast, those games were canceled.
“We’re all bummed,” Hobbs said. “You don’t get teams like Trinity and Lafayette to come down to our area very often. That was going to be a really good test.”
But the Mustangs will get their test soon enough, as they’re set to face Paducah Tilghman — the No. 3 team in the RPI — on the road on Tuesday.
“Paducah Tilghman is going to be a test. They’re a good club,” Hobbs said. “Brooks Stadium is one of the premier venues to play at in the state of Kentucky. It’s a beautiful ballpark, and I love the history of it. We’re excited to go over there and play those guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.