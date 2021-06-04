On Wednesday morning, during the regional tournament draw, McCracken County’s Ben Higdon and St. Mary head coach Chris Haas were named First Region Player and Coach of the Year, respectively, for their outstanding performances this season.
The 2021 Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association voted Higdon, a recent graduate of McCracken, as the Player of the Year for the region. Higdon joins Ryan Garner (2014), Luke Seed (2017) and Rook Ellington in winning the award as a McCracken County Mustang.
“I just feel absolutely honored to win Player of the Year and can’t put into words how grateful I am,” Higdon told The Sun. “All four years of my high school career, I’ve looked up to guys winning this award like Rook, Luke and Eric and always wanted to be able to call myself Player of the Year.”
McCracken County head coach Zach Hobbs has relied on Higdon in 34 games this season, with him on the mound for nine of those.
“Ben is an outstanding player and a great teammate, and I’m extremely happy for him receiving Player of the Year,” Hobbs said. “He deserved it for his outstanding performance offensively and on the mound.”
With 37 innings of work under his belt, Higdon sits with a 2.08 ERA, 58 strikeouts and five wins on the season.
“It’s something I’ll always cherish and look back on and be really proud of,” Higdon said. “There’s clearly no way I could be here without the amazing coaches along the way and my amazing parents, and I’d like to thank them so much. Another group I’d like to thank is the parents and teammates — all the hospitality and love I get from those guys is amazing.”
As McCracken’s leadoff hitter, Higdon has a .470 batting average with five home runs and 43 RBIs in 115 at-bats. He leads his team in hits (54), RBIs (43), doubles (13), home runs (5) and walks (24).
“I thank God for putting me in such an awesome spot with great people all around me that hold me accountable and support me,” Higdon said. “I couldn’t be more fortunate. “I truly can’t imagine a better spot to be in, and that’s saying a lot about the people around me. If I had to sum it all up in a word, I’d have to say I’ve been blessed.”
According to KHSAA Top 25 leaders, Higdon is among the top statistical player in the state, ranking fifth in hits, 25th in doubles, 20th in RBIs and 14th in runs. Higdon will head to Tennessee in the fall to continue his baseball career at the University of Memphis.
The 2021 Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association voted Coach Haas as the Coach of the Year. He has to led his Vikings to a 17-8 record this season with a massive upset in the postseason against Paducah Tilghman.
“To be honest, I certainly couldn’t have done it without the performance of the players,” Haas said. “So the credit goes to them for making me look good because they certainly have. As the year has gone on, I’m very proud of the team’s hard work.”
Haas’ Vikings have made themselves known in the Second District and First Region this season with big wins over Tilghman, Graves County and Hickman County.
Under the guidance of Haas, recent graduate Parker MacCauley ranks No. 4 in the KHSAA Top 25 leaders in triples this season. As a team, the Vikings are No. 10 in the Top 25 Team Triple leaders.
The following awards were also given out during the draw on Wednesday.
- 2021 KHSBCA First Region Assistant Coach of the Year: Ed Chapman, Calloway County.
- First District Player of the Year: Truman Davis, Carlisle County.
- Second District Player of the Year: Ben Higdon, McCracken County.
- Third District Player of the Year: Drew Davis, Graves County.
- Fourth District Player of the Year: Evan Oakley, Marshall Co.
- Outstanding Seniors of the Year: Ben Higdon, McCracken County; Grant Godwin,
- McCracken County.
- KHSBCA First Region All-State Nominations: Ben Higdon, McCracken County/Memphis; Grant Godwin, McCracken County/EKU; Parker MacCauley, St. Mary/Tennessee Tech; Justin West, Paducah Tilghman/Louisville; Josh Tucker, McCracken County/Kentucky Wesleyan; Evan Oakley, Marshall County; Bryce Haas, St. Mary/Carson Newman.
- KHSBCA Junior All-Stars: Justin West, Paducah Tilghman; Jack Bennett, McCracken County; Cade Fleming, St. Mary.
- KHSBCA Sophomore All-Stars: Nate Lang, McCracken Co.; Drake DeFreitas,
Graves County; Cadwell Turner, Calloway County.
