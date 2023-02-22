Tuesday night’s second game determined who would advance to play Carlisle County in the boys First District Championship game. The contest was between the Hickman County Falcons and the Fulton County Pilots. Two previous games have taken place this season between the two teams, each pulling away with one win a piece. In the same game one year ago, Fulton County defeated Hickman County 57-35 to advance in the District Tournament.
That all changed on Tuesday night, when the Falcons of Hickman County put on a physical, fast-paced performance to put away the Pilots 79-52.
Hickman got off to a quick 11-0 start with Eli Prince capping off the run with a 3-pointer. Fulton Would get on the board at the 4:20 mark in the first quarter when Tristan Kinney worked the low block and get the layup. Prince would continue his hot shooting from behind the arc to make three more long balls in the quarter as part of a 14-point personal performance in the first eight minutes alone.
Fulton County would find baskets down the stretch of the opening frame, but not to the level of Hickman, ending the opening quarter 22-9.
“We played extremely hard, we shared the ball really well and of course Eli (Prince) has been playing amazing,” Hickman County head coach Cory Holt said. “He’s averaging 34 points in the last seven games and had 38 tonight so that was huge for us.”
Not only was the shooting at a high level for Prince and the Falcons, but the defensive effort played a big part in the win. Fulton County has height down low in Omarion Pierce who is averaging 11.5 rebounds per game, but the Pilots focused on the box out and pulled down the boards.
“We just felt like if we could keep them off the glass and hold them to 50 points we would have a chance to win the ball game.
At the halftime mark Hickman led 37-22 as they seemed to be doing everything right and frustrating the Pilots into costly fouls. Willie Campbell found his shooting mojo in the second quarter, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers to help the Pilots to a 13-point quarter, but the 15 from Hickman would keep the Pilots down.
The second half of play say 29 free throw attempts between the two teams and 16 made, with Hickman leading that stat at 10 of those 16.
Scoring remained steady for both teams as Hickman put up 18 in the third quarter and Fulton put up 14 for a 55-36 lead. Hickman would add another 24 points in the final frame to put the nail on the coffin and earn the 79-52 lead.
Hickman County will face Carlisle County on Friday night for the First District Championship game. The two teams have played each other twice this season, both game needing extra minutes to decide a winner. Carlisle won the first meeting 70-66 and Hickman won most recently 65-60.
“Carlisle is a great team, the are well coached and have been for years so we expect the same kind of play,” Holt said. “I think we match up with Carlisle better than we do with Fulton County.”
Hickman County 22 15 18 24 — 79
Fulton County 9 13 14 16 — 52
HC: E. Prince 38, D. Burgdolf 16, W. McClanahan 12, A. Newton-Byassee 7, I. Pettit 5, G. Dowdy 1
FC: O. Pierce 18, J. Jones 11, O. Campbell 10, T. Kinney 6, J. Smith 4, D. Hill 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.