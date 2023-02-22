Eli Prince

Hickman County’s Eli Prince drives to the basket for a heavily contested layup against Tristan Kinney in the Falcons 79-52 First District semifinal tournament win on Tuesday night.

 BY JARED JENSEN | The Sun

Tuesday night’s second game determined who would advance to play Carlisle County in the boys First District Championship game. The contest was between the Hickman County Falcons and the Fulton County Pilots. Two previous games have taken place this season between the two teams, each pulling away with one win a piece. In the same game one year ago, Fulton County defeated Hickman County 57-35 to advance in the District Tournament.

That all changed on Tuesday night, when the Falcons of Hickman County put on a physical, fast-paced performance to put away the Pilots 79-52.

