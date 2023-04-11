Hickman

The Hickman County Lady Falcons celebrate taking a 7-0 early lead after the first full inning to eventually take the 15-0 victory over Christian Fellowship on Monday night.

 JARED JENSEN | The Sun

The First Region All "A" Classic got underway on Monday night across western Kentucky. Hickman County hosted their first game and will host the rest of the tournament and got things going against the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles with a dominant 15-0 win.

Hickman now sits on an even 6-6 record after Monday's win while CFS falls to 1-5.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In