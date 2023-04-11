The First Region All "A" Classic got underway on Monday night across western Kentucky. Hickman County hosted their first game and will host the rest of the tournament and got things going against the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles with a dominant 15-0 win.
Hickman now sits on an even 6-6 record after Monday's win while CFS falls to 1-5.
A seven-run first inning boosted the Lady Falcons to an early lead and they never looked back. Freshman Blair Byassee controlled the game from the pitchers circle and played a major role on the offensive side of play.
On the defensive side of the ball Byassee allowed just two hits while facing 11 batters where she walked one and struck out two. On offense she tallied three hits in three at-bats, scored one run and six RBI and connected for a home run.
Despite the scoreless game, the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles connected on three of their four at-bats with the fourth being a walk.
Hickman County road their momentum into the bottom half of the opening inning, getting two runners on base right away with a fly ball from McKenzie Wilber to score Bailey Childress, putting runners on first and third.
A sacrifice fly from Carly Boaz scored Ann White and Wilber was brought home on a line drive from Abbi Clark, who would score two batter later on a walk to take the 4-0 lead.
CFS was able to snag their second out of the inning on a fields choice from Jenna Byassee, but Hickman got right back to work on a Blair Byassee double to score Kayley Howell, Wilber and Byassee to take the 7-0 lead.
After three quick outs, the Lady Falcons picked their bats right back up to score another seven runs. CFS was able to put two outs on the board before those runs were added however.
Brooklyn Naranjo got scoring going on a ground ball single to score Boaz, who had hit a fly ball two batter earlier. Howell was walked next to put a runner on base to join Naranjo, who stole third and scored on a passed ball.
Jenna Byassee helped score runs 10 and 11 on a pop fly, turned error to advance to second and score Howell and Wilber.
Runs 12 and 13 came on Blair Byassee's homer on a fly ball to also score Jenna. Wilber would bring home the 14th and final run of the inning on a fly ball to allow Howell to round home.
After another scoreless inning for the Lady Eagles, Hickman scored their 15th and final run after loading the bases with Naranjo, Howelll and Wilber on three straight walks. An infield fly was caught for the first out, but Blair would be hit by the next pitch to score Naranjo to win the game.
The win advances Hickman County to the semifinals of the First Region All "A" Classic where they will take on Mayfield on Tuesday night.
HICKMAN COUNTY 15, CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP 0
HCKM 7 7 1 X X X X -- 15-10-1
CFS 0 0 0 X X X X -- 0-2-3
2B: HC- B. Byassee, A. Howell
TB: HC - B. Byassee 7, B. Naranjo 1, M. Wilber 2, A. Howell 2, C. Boaz 2, A. Clark 1.
