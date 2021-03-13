The word leader has many meanings. When someone says “leader,” different people think about it differently and think about different qualities.
The same can be said in the sports world. Hickman County senior Jackson Midyett in his time in high school has become a leader.
Not only a leader on the court or the baseball field but a leader to the community and a leader to the school he proudly represents.
Midyett has taken a new approach this season to the game of basketball.
He’s capable of averaging 20 to 25 points a night. But this year, he is averaging 15.7 points.
No matter what is happening on the court, Midyett will be that positive example on the floor. When things are not going his team’s way, he encourages his teammates. And when things are going their way, he is pumping them up. He is an “other’s first” person, which is a quality that makes him a great leader.
He has become a humble leader on the court and looks to get his teammates involved as often as possible.
“For us to be our best, I don’t have to go out there and it be like the Carlisle game,” Midyett said. “I was just so happy to get 33, but it wasn’t like I was going out there and thinking ‘I need to get 30, I need to get 40 to win.’ It was more if I can get 15, we can win the ball game.”
Midyett is well respected and liked in his community, again a quality that leaders need to have.
Midyett has a work ethic that goes far beyond his years. He knows what he wants and is going to do everything he can to reach his goals.
“I’m always lifting weights and working out, doing something to prepare myself for my future, I guess you could say,” Midyett said. “I’m always working out I feel like. I’m always trying to work when nobody else is.”
Midyett has his family to support him in school. His father, Shane Midyett, is the girls basketball head coach at Hickman County High School and at one time was Jackson’s head coach in the eighth grade.
His sister Justice plays for the girls team as well.
Coach Midyett, according to Jackson, does a great job separating being a coach and being a dad.
“He helps with what he needs to help with, but he doesn’t intervene,” Midyett said.
Midyett goes to church with his family, and he said it’s like having a second family to him.
“If I have a big game Saturday then go to church on Sunday, you have that older couple that’s saying that they watched (the game on) the Facebook Live or they remember when I was ‘this big’ and now doing this. It is one of those things that no matter where you are in this world or what you are doing in this world, they remember you.”
When Cory Holt came in as the new boys basketball head coach for the Falcons, he was excited for the potential the team had. There was one piece that he knew he had that would be solid and someone he could build on.
“One of the draws to the job offered to me was the fact that I knew that I had Jackson coming back,” Holt said. “I knew that we had a piece that we could use. The ultimate goal was to find four more pieces to go with that piece.”
All leaders leave behind a legacy at some point. Midyett is no exception.
Holt and Shane Midyett all said the same thing when it came to what Jackson’s legacy would be once he left.
“He interacts with everybody,” Holt said. “He is very well-liked, very well respected in the community.”
If there would be a second legacy, it would be that Midyett always had a positive attitude toward things.
Midyett plays baseball for Hickman County and has also played golf. His passion and dreams are in basketball, however.
Midyett knows that he wants to play college basketball and major in business administration. The only question left is where he’ll further his athletic and academic careers.
After college, Midyett already has his sights set on playing basketball overseas.
Midyett has the backing of not only his family, coaches and school but more people in the community as well.
“Folks just want to see him succeed,” Holt said.
His father put it very well when it came to encompassing his son’s legacy. Not only in the time at Hickman County but the time after.
“He just cares about people,” Shane Midyett said.
